J&K govt takes over 58 more schools linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami, citing security concerns

Jammu & Kashmir government continuing the process of taking direct control of educational institutions took over 58 schools affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the takeover of management for 58 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing, the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT). This move follows a larger action in August 2025 targeting 215 schools.

Authorities said The decision follows adverse reports by intelligence agencies, which indicated that these schools had direct or indirect links with banned organizations. The managing committees of these schools had their validity expired and were reported negatively by intelligence agencies. Deputy Commissioners concern is tasked with replacing current management with new, vetted committees. The authorities today since morning took over 58 schools affiliated directly or indirectly with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing, the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in 10 districts of Kashmir.

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While the government maintains this ensures educational stability, local political leaders have criticized the intervention, raising concerns about its impact.

The move is sanctioned under The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010 (SRO 123 of 2010), SRO 292 of 2018, and SO 177 of 2022.

Order further said “The Deputy Commissioner concerned must immediately assume management of the 58 identified schools. A fresh managing committee will be proposed for each school after government verification and due diligence. The administration has been tasked to ensure the academic future of enrolled students is safeguarded—meaning their studies and exams should not be adversely affected.

Today’s action is part of the order earlier issued by J&K School Education Department of J&K government order Number: 578-JK(Edu) of 2025 which says to take over the management of schools found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) or its affiliate, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

Order was earlier issued that stated

"Whereas, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide Notification S.O.1069(E) dated 28th February 2019 and further vide Notification S.O. 924(E) dated 27th February 2024, issued under subsection (1) of section (3) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) declared the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel), Jammu and Kashmir as an unlawful association; and

Whereas, the Intelligence Agencies have identified several schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organization Jamat-e-Islami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT);and,

Whereas the validity of the Managing Committee of 58 such schools have expired / have been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies.

Now therefore, in view of the above and in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools in exercise of the powers conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010 notified vide SRO 123 of 2010 read with SRO 292 of 2018 and SO 177 of 2022, it is hereby ordered that:

1. The Managing Committee of the 58 schools as given in Annexure 'A' shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified.

The Concerned District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these Schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with School Education

Department so that to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner. He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, by Notifications S.O.1069(E) (Feb 28, 2019) and S.O.924(E) (Feb 27, 2024), declared JeI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and affiliated organizations like FAT have been banned for alleged involvement in unlawful activities, radicalization, support to secessionism and terrorism, and fraudulently acquiring government or community property for school construction.



Meanwhile the action is criticized by Several opposition political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, saying Jammu Kashmir government’s decision to take over the management of schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) is unconstitutional.

The opposition termed the move an "administrative overreach" and a "betrayal," accusing the elected government of implementing the BJP's agenda. They labeled the takeover an "attack on the institutions and culture of J&K," accusing the government of implementing the order against the interests of local people.