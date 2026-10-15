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J&K High Court bans motorised shikaras, fuel-powered jet skis on Dal Lake

The J&K High Court bans motorised shikaras and fuel-powered jet skis on Dal Lake, orders strict enforcement and asks authorities to explore electric boats.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
J&K High Court bans motorised shikaras, fuel-powered jet skis on Dal Lake
Image Credit: ANI. A scenic view of Shikaras on Dal Lake.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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