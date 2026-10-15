/J&K High Court bans motorised shikaras, fuel-powered jet skis on Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday banned motorised shikaras and fuel-powered jet skis on Dal Lake until further orders to protect its fragile ecosystem. The court has directed authorities to enforce the restrictions immediately and explore solar-powered and electric boats as cleaner alternatives. Motorised boats used for emergencies, law-and-order duties and disaster management are exempt from the ban.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri issued the directions on Thursday, ordering the Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), the Tourism Department and the police to ensure immediate compliance.
The court warned that violations would be treated as contempt of court and directed officials to take strict action against unauthorised operations.
The order aims to address concerns about the environmental impact of fuel-powered watercraft on Dal Lake, one of Srinagar's best-known tourist attractions. The court has also called on the authorities to examine cleaner boating technologies that would allow tourism to continue without placing additional pressure on the lake's ecosystem.
The High Court highlighted solar-powered and electric boats as possible alternatives to conventional fuel-powered vessels, stressing the need to balance tourism with environmental protection.
"Solar boats and electric boats could be a solution for balancing the equities between tourism and the sustenance of lakes," the judges observed.
The court's immediate directions prohibit the specified motorised shikaras and fuel-powered jet skis until further orders. Motorised boats used by the administration for emergency services, law-and-order duties and disaster management are exempt.
The LCMA, Tourism Department and police have been instructed to ensure that the court's directions are followed. The warning of contempt proceedings places responsibility on the authorities to prevent unauthorised operations.
During the hearing, senior counsel B.A. Bashir and advocate Falak Bashir argued that motorboats, jet skis and other fuel-powered watercraft posed a serious threat to Dal Lake's ecological health.
They called for transparent and consistent rules to regulate such activities and protect the waterbody from further environmental damage.
The court also emphasised the importance of clear and uniform regulations for lake ecosystems across the region. It said policymaking should be fair and consistent, particularly when activities have the potential to damage environmentally sensitive areas.
Dal Lake is a major tourist attraction and an important part of Srinagar's landscape, but it has faced years of environmental pressure. Encroachments, construction along its banks and the shrinking open-water area have added to concerns about its long-term health.
A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report recorded a 10.15% decline in Dal Lake's open-water area between 2007 and 2020. The area fell from 15.40 square kilometres to 12.91 square kilometres over that period.
The figures underline the scale of the challenge facing conservation authorities. Protecting the lake requires action on several fronts, including controlling encroachments, managing development and reducing pollution from activities on the water.
Tourists and local residents should expect restrictions on motorised shikaras and fuel-powered jet skis while the High Court's order remains in force. The authorities are responsible for implementing the ban and preventing unauthorised operations.
The order does not prohibit all boating on Dal Lake. Instead, it targets the specified fuel-powered craft while encouraging officials to explore solar-powered and electric alternatives. Administrative vessels used for emergencies, law-and-order duties and disaster management are also exempt.
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