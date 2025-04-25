J&K: House Of Terrorist Linked To Pahalgam Attack Demolished In Tral | VIDEO

Security personnel on Friday razed the residence of terrorist Asif Sheikh, believed to have played a role in the recent deadly terror strike at Pahalgam, said PTI. The operation was conducted in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

VIDEO | House of terrorist Asif Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KQLGoPRpgf April 25, 2025

The move followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran Valley, where 26 individuals were massacred after terrorists indiscriminately fired at civilians. The horrific attack has caused shockwaves across the country and attracted strong condemnation from all corners.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1915623477148557408

India Reacts With Firm Measures

In a major retaliation, the government of India formally issued a notice to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The two-decade-old treaty regulates water sharing of river waters between both countries, and its suspension signifies a sharp new turn in India's reaction against cross-border terrorism.

Authorities have yet to announce additional details of the Tral demolition, but sources indicate that it is part of an extended crackdown against terrorists and sympathizers in the Valley.

Pakistan Suspends Simla Agreement

Pakistan on Thursday suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement and other bilateral agreements with India, suspended all trade relations, shut down its airspace for Indian airlines, and issued a warning that any Indian move to divert its own share of water under the Indus Water Treaty would be an "Act of War."

The move was made after an emergency session of Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in reaction to India's suspension of the Indus Treaty and diplomatic downgrades after the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.