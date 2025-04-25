J&K: House Of Terrorist Linked To Pahalgam Attack Demolished In Tral | VIDEO
Security forces on Friday demolished the house of terrorist Asif Sheikh, who is believed to have been involved in the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, according to PTI. The operation took place in Tral, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Trending Photos
Security personnel on Friday razed the residence of terrorist Asif Sheikh, believed to have played a role in the recent deadly terror strike at Pahalgam, said PTI. The operation was conducted in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
VIDEO | House of terrorist Asif Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. More details awaited.
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KQLGoPRpgf— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
The move followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran Valley, where 26 individuals were massacred after terrorists indiscriminately fired at civilians. The horrific attack has caused shockwaves across the country and attracted strong condemnation from all corners.
https://x.com/ANI/status/1915623477148557408
India Reacts With Firm Measures
In a major retaliation, the government of India formally issued a notice to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The two-decade-old treaty regulates water sharing of river waters between both countries, and its suspension signifies a sharp new turn in India's reaction against cross-border terrorism.
Authorities have yet to announce additional details of the Tral demolition, but sources indicate that it is part of an extended crackdown against terrorists and sympathizers in the Valley.
Pakistan Suspends Simla Agreement
Pakistan on Thursday suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement and other bilateral agreements with India, suspended all trade relations, shut down its airspace for Indian airlines, and issued a warning that any Indian move to divert its own share of water under the Indus Water Treaty would be an "Act of War."
The move was made after an emergency session of Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in reaction to India's suspension of the Indus Treaty and diplomatic downgrades after the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv