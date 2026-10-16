/J&K IAS-JKAS row: Govt orders probe into alleged misconduct; officers launch pen-down strike

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a time-bound inquiry, while the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Association has called a one-day pen-down strike, after a viral video allegedly showing senior IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan using unparliamentary language towards woman JKAS officer Beenish Wani during an official meeting sparked widespread outrage in Jammu and Kashmir.
The controversy erupted after a video of a heated exchange between Rajiv Ranjan, Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, and Beenish Wani, Assistant Director of Employment in Ganderbal, circulated on social media.
The exchange reportedly took place during a virtual departmental review meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on October 14.
The circulating footage purportedly shows Ranjan interrupting Wani, using language described as insulting and asserting his authority as her superior. The video has triggered criticism from political leaders, employees' associations and women's rights bodies.
However, the Labour and Employment Department said the clips circulating on social media did not provide the complete context of the meeting. It stressed that discipline and professional decorum were essential during official interactions and said the matter would be dealt with under the applicable rules and regulations.
Following the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered a time-bound, in-depth inquiry into the allegations of misconduct against Ranjan involving Wani.
According to the order, the inquiry will examine allegations of misconduct by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS, Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, towards Beenish Wani, JKAS, Assistant Director of Employment, Ganderbal.
The inquiry officer, at the Commissioner Secretary level, has been directed to submit a report within 15 days of the order's issuance. Amit Vermani, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as the Presenting Officer.
The inquiry is expected to establish the facts surrounding the exchange and examine the allegations against the senior officer.
Meanwhile, the All Jammu and Kashmir Junior Scale KAS Association (AJJSKA) has announced a one-day pen-down strike to protest the alleged verbal abuse and public humiliation of Wani during the official meeting on October 14.
In a statement, the association said the protest was intended to defend the dignity, self-respect and institutional honour of the JKAS fraternity. It urged members to stand together in solidarity, arguing that an alleged attack on one officer's dignity concerned the entire service.
The association has also submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, seeking intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Chief Secretary and the General Administration Department.
It has called for an impartial inquiry, protection for Wani against any retaliatory action and safeguards against workplace intimidation.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had taken serious note of the video and raised the matter with the Chief Secretary.
In a post on X, CM Abdullah said the senior officer's conduct, as seen in the video, did not appear to meet the standards expected of a senior IAS officer. He added that the alleged threats towards a junior JKAS officer made the matter more serious.
"I've taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the Chief Secretary," CM Abdullah wrote, adding that he had instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure Wani faced no retaliatory action.
Chief Minister Abdullah also pointed to the limits of his authority over IAS officers in Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory administration.
"Had Jammu and Kashmir been a state the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct," he said.
CM Abdullah urged the authorities responsible for IAS officers to ensure that alleged abusive or threatening behaviour was not brushed aside.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah strongly criticised the language allegedly used during the exchange and called for action against Ranjan.
"The language he used was very wrong. He should be reprimanded," CM Abdullah said, adding that the officer's behaviour was unbecoming of someone holding a senior administrative position.
He said government officers were expected to listen to people and help address their difficulties rather than use insulting language.
CM Abdullah also said he felt ashamed after watching the video on social media. He linked the incident to broader concerns about the administration in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the alleged conduct and called for strict action.
In a post on X, she said, "Such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated." She urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take up the matter with the Government of India.
PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan described the alleged treatment of Wani as disgraceful and condemned the behaviour shown in the video. He called for the officer's transfer and welcomed the inquiry while expressing concern about whether the investigation would be impartial.
BJP chief spokesperson Altaf Thakur also condemned the alleged use of disrespectful and unparliamentary language by a senior government officer.
Thakur said such behaviour was unacceptable and called for a probe into the incident. He also questioned how footage from an official government meeting had reached social media, arguing that this aspect should be examined as well.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought an action taken report from the Chief Secretary within seven days.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for verification of the video and an impartial inquiry. She said appropriate disciplinary and legal action should follow if the allegations were established.
The commission also stressed that Wani must be protected against workplace harassment, victimisation and professional retaliation.
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also expressed concern over the incident. In a statement shared through his office, he said the episode appeared to show a senior officer threatening a woman's career after she sought an opportunity to complete her explanation.
Mehdi urged the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary to respond to the allegations and ensure that Wani was not victimised for standing up for her dignity.
The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has also condemned the alleged behaviour and called for an impartial inquiry.
Amid the growing controversy, the Labour and Employment Department said the video clips circulating on social media did not present the complete context of the meeting.
The department reiterated that discipline and professional decorum were essential during official interactions. It said the matter would be addressed under the applicable rules and regulations.
The inquiry will now examine the allegations against Ranjan, while the JKAS Association has demanded safeguards for Wani and protection against possible retaliation. The findings of the inquiry are expected within 15 days of the order's issuance.
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