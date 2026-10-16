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J&K IAS-JKAS row: Govt orders probe into alleged misconduct; officers launch pen-down strike

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha orders probe as IAS-JKAS row escalates over viral video. CM Omar Abdullah and NCW seek action; JKAS officers announce a pen-down strike.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
J&K IAS-JKAS row: Govt orders probe into alleged misconduct; officers launch pen-down strike
Image Credit: Screen grab from viral video. IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K IAS-JKAS row: Govt orders probe into alleged misconduct; officers launch pen-down strike
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