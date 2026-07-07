/J&K: Indian Army busts terror hideout in Keran Sector along the LoC

In a massive anti-terror operation on the line of control, the Indian army successfully busted a terrorist hideout in the Keran sector of the Kupwara border district in north Kashmir. Busting of this terror hideout is showing the continued vigilance of security forces on LoC.
The operation was launched on specific human intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a hideout in the Keran sector. Security forces acted on this information, launching a targeted search operation in the area.
During the intense search operation, the army busted a hideout. The huge recovery includes 5 AK-series rifles, 9 AK magazines, 1 hand grenade, and a large quantity of ammunition and various war-like stores. The information was shared by the Indian Army official communication X handle of the Chinar Corps.
The Keran sector, located along the Line of Control (LoC), is a high-sensitivity area often monitored for infiltration attempts and cross-border terror activities.
These recoveries indicate that efforts to store weapons for possible terrorist activity in the valley are continuously being tried, but alert security forces thwarted all those plans. The move is seen as a part of the larger counter-terrorism measures being taken by the security agencies to maintain stability and security in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in a different operation, the Security forces launched a search operation to trace two local terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.
The operation was started on Saturday after two local LeT terrorists were believed to be hiding in the fruit orchards in Saidpora village of the district.
The searches were resumed on Monday with the first light after a nightlong suspension to track down the two terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras on Friday, the last in an orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages.
A joint team of several columns of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force laid a tight cordon around the area and cleared four villages by Sunday evening.
The two trapped terrorists were identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight.
Officials said the Army’s specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to plug all possible escape routes through the thick foliage of the orchard, besides lighting up the area.
According to security records, both the trapped terrorists are residents of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. While Zakir has reportedly been associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba since 2024, Latif joined the terror outfit last year.
The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF maintain a heavy counter-terror presence in the area (including the Victor Force) to dismantle militant networks.
(with IANS inputs)
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