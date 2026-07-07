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J&K: Indian Army busts terror hideout in Keran Sector along the LoC

 Keran sector, located along the Line of Control (LoC), is a high-sensitivity area often monitored for infiltration attempts and cross-border terror activities.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
J&K: Indian Army busts terror hideout in Keran Sector along the LoC
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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