J&K introduces QR code-based ID system to boost tourist safety in Pahalgam, other destinations

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir authorities have officially introduced a unique QR code-based identification system targeting Pahalgam and other major tourist destinations across the Valley. The initiative comes as a significant safety measure following the deadly terror attack in the Baisaran meadow area on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator.

The system aims to enable real-time digital verification of individuals working within the tourism ecosystem. Nearly 25,000 service providers, including pony-ride operators, photographers, hawkers, business owners, and external vendors, are being brought under its ambit at prominent tourist locations in Kashmir.

Under the initiative, each service provider must undergo a rigorous police background check along with Aadhaar-linked registration before being issued a unique QR code. When scanned by tourists using a mobile phone, the code displays key details such as the provider’s full name, mobile number, address, registration status, and police verification status.

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Authorities have identified 17–18 high-traffic hotspots in Pahalgam, along with a similar number of checkpoints at other tourist destinations, where strict QR code verification is being enforced to prevent unauthorized access.

The primary objective of the system is to restore visitor confidence and ensure that tourists interact only with verified and legitimate service providers. By offering instant credential verification, the initiative is also expected to curb fraud and overcharging.

Officials said the digital documentation of stakeholders will help security agencies maintain better oversight and quickly detect any suspicious presence in sensitive areas. The move is being viewed as a major step toward strengthening tourist safety and enhancing confidence among visitors.

“This is a commendable step by the authorities. Across Pahalgam, every tourist stakeholder, whether a pony operator, shopkeeper, taxi driver, or guide, has now been properly verified. This gives customers a strong sense of security. With just a simple scan, they can access all the necessary information and confirm that the person has been authenticated,” said Mohammad Rouf, Vice-President of PonyWallah, Pahalgam.

With hundreds of tourists arriving daily in Kashmir, many of whom visit Pahalgam, the QR-based system is designed to simplify and secure their experience. Tourists have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a reassuring step.

“It’s a great initiative, and it makes us feel both happy and secure. With just one scan, we can instantly check whether a person has been verified by the authorities. It really makes things much easier and safer for tourists,” said Mohit Khanna, a tourist.

Officials described the program as a “confidence-building measure” that complements existing security arrangements. With the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin in July, the administration is working to establish a robust system to safeguard both tourists and pilgrims.

Authorities believe that the integration of QR-based verification will improve accountability and reinforce Kashmir’s image as a safe and well-managed travel destination.

