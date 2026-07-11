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'J&K is an integral part of India': Indian diplomat points out 'incorrect map' at Dhaka seminar

The moment unfolded during a seminar titled 'Rebuilding Trust, Renewing Regional Integration --- Pathways for Revitalising SAARC', held at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in Dhaka on Friday.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
'J&K is an integral part of India': Indian diplomat points out 'incorrect map' at Dhaka seminar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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