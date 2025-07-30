An empty bus designated for ferrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plunged into the River Sindh near Kullan bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district today, Wednesday.

#WATCH | J&K: A joint search and rescue operation has been launched by SDRF Ganderbal and SDRF Sub Component Gund at Kullan in River Sindh, where a bus carrying ITBP Jawans fell down from the Kullan bridge into River Sindh, in which some weapons are missing. Three weapons have… pic.twitter.com/aDYefPHziQ July 30, 2025

According to a statement released by Ganderbal Police on X (formerly Twitter), the incident occurred in the early hours at Resin Kullan when the bus, while negotiating a curve, slipped into the river. The driver sustained minor injuries in the mishap and is reported to be in stable condition.

Following the accident, a joint search and rescue operation was immediately launched by teams from the Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF Sub Component Gund. The primary focus of the operation is to ensure there are no personnel missing and to recover any equipment that might have fallen into the river.

Authorities have confirmed that some weapons are currently unaccounted for from the bus. So far, three weapons have been successfully retrieved from the River Sindh, and recovery efforts for others are ongoing.

Further details regarding the incident and the progress of the search operation are awaited as rescue teams continue their work in the challenging terrain.