ITBP BUS ACCIDENT

ITBP Bus Plunges Into J&K's Sindh River; Search Underway For Personnel, Missing Weapons | VIDEO

A bus carrying ITBP jawans plunged into River Sindh in J&K's Ganderbal today. A joint search operation is underway for personnel and missing weapons.

 

Jul 30, 2025
ITBP Bus Plunges Into River Sindh

An empty bus designated for ferrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plunged into the River Sindh near Kullan bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district today, Wednesday.

According to a statement released by Ganderbal Police on X (formerly Twitter), the incident occurred in the early hours at Resin Kullan when the bus, while negotiating a curve, slipped into the river. The driver sustained minor injuries in the mishap and is reported to be in stable condition.

Following the accident, a joint search and rescue operation was immediately launched by teams from the Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF Sub Component Gund. The primary focus of the operation is to ensure there are no personnel missing and to recover any equipment that might have fallen into the river.

Authorities have confirmed that some weapons are currently unaccounted for from the bus. So far, three weapons have been successfully retrieved from the River Sindh, and recovery efforts for others are ongoing.

Further details regarding the incident and the progress of the search operation are awaited as rescue teams continue their work in the challenging terrain.

 

