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J&K, Ladakh on high alert as heavy rain continues; Amarnath Yatra suspended for two more days

As a precaution, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for two more days amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, landslides and possible cloudbursts across the higher reaches of the Union Territory.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
J&K, Ladakh on high alert as heavy rain continues; Amarnath Yatra suspended for two more days
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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