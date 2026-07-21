/J&K, Ladakh on high alert as heavy rain continues; Amarnath Yatra suspended for two more days

Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, remains in the grip of severe weather, with the administration and disaster-response agencies on high alert as the Meteorological Department warned that the next 48 hours will be the most critical. As a precaution, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for two more days amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, landslides and possible cloudbursts across the higher reaches of the Union Territory.
Heavy rain has already affected several parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, triggering landslides, flash floods and road blockages in vulnerable mountain areas. In the Kashmir Valley, waterlogging has been reported in Srinagar and other low-lying areas, while water levels in rivers and streams continue to rise. The Jhelum River and its tributaries are flowing at or above danger levels, with the Sukhnag stream in Budgam crossing the danger mark and affecting houses and agricultural land.
The Meteorological Department has warned of more intense rainfall over the next two days, particularly in higher-altitude areas, and has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. Residents living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas have also been urged to remain vigilant.
Authorities have suspended the Amarnath Yatra from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims. No movement has been permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps, while devotees already stationed ahead of the camps have been moved back. Officials said any decision on resuming the pilgrimage will be taken strictly on the basis of weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In its latest forecast, the Kashmir Meteorological Centre said, "Current spell of rain/thundershower may continue over many places with intense heavy showers at multiple places during next 48 hours."
Issuing an advisory, the weather office added: "Intense showers/thunderstorm over Central parts of Valley, Pir Panjal range, Chenab Valley, and plains of Jammu may generate localised flash floods, mudslides and landslides. Major chances of shooting stones/rockfalls at few vulnerable areas of hilly districts of J&K. Advised people to stay away from nallas, streams and landslide-prone areas."
In view of the forecast, the administration has placed all departments on high alert. Control rooms across the Kashmir Valley are functioning round the clock, while district administrations, emergency services, disaster management teams and other agencies have been directed to maintain close coordination to ensure a swift response to any emergency.
Meanwhile, Ladakh's Kargil district has also witnessed fresh destruction following cloudburst-triggered incidents in the hills. Reports indicate sudden flooding, uprooted trees, damaged vehicles and extensive damage to farmland in the affected areas.
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