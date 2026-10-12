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  • /J&K, Ladakh police launch motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat to spread anti-drug message

J&K, Ladakh police launch motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat to spread anti-drug message

The rally comprises 10 motorcyclists from Jammu and Kashmir Police and five from Ladakh Police. During the journey, the participants will stop at dozens of locations to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug consumption and its impact on individuals, society and the future of the country.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
J&K, Ladakh police launch motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat to spread anti-drug message

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K, Ladakh police launch motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat to spread anti-drug message
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