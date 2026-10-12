/J&K, Ladakh police launch motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat to spread anti-drug message

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with Ladakh Police, have joined the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign by organising a motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat to raise awareness about drug abuse and encourage people, especially young people and schoolchildren, to stay away from drugs.
The rally comprises 10 motorcyclists from Jammu and Kashmir Police and five from Ladakh Police. During the journey, the participants will stop at dozens of locations to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug consumption and its impact on individuals, society and the future of the country.
The rally was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat. The participants expressed their happiness at being selected for the mission and said they would carry the message of “No to Drugs” across the country.
Anil Sharma, a Jammu and Kashmir Police official and one of the participants, said the rally aims to encourage the country's youth to stay away from drugs and contribute to building a healthier India.
“On behalf of the J&K Police, a bike rally is going from here to Gujarat with a message across all of India that the youth of our country should stay away from drugs and join hands with us to contribute to building a healthy India. If our youth is drug-free, then India will be healthy,” he said.
Another participant, Sir Ajay Singh, highlighted the growing spread of drug trafficking and stressed the need to make India drug-free, beginning with their own region.
“Nowadays, look, drug trade has spread everywhere. So, our message from the police will be that we want to make a completely drug-free India, and we would want to make our state one first as a priority, and we want to make the entire India drug-free. This same message will remain across all of India, and with this very purpose we are going ahead,” he said.
Singh added that the participants would conduct awareness activities at different locations, including schools, colleges and police lines, urging young people to focus on education and sports rather than drugs.
“We will give this same message to everyone: stay away from drugs, and do not ruin yourselves; do not ruin your lives; study, write, go towards sports and stay away from drugs. This is our message,” he added.
The venue for the flag-off ceremony was decorated with posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel carrying anti-drug messages. Young students from the Police Public School, carrying the Tricolour and Jammu and Kashmir Police flags, added colour to the event.
An awareness programme was also organised at the venue, where students welcomed the initiative and highlighted the importance of educating young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse from an early age.
The students said such programmes could help children understand that drug consumption is harmful not only to their health but also to society.
Sairah Shah, a student, said awareness programmes could encourage people struggling with addiction to seek a way out while helping young people understand the dangers of drugs.
“It makes a difference. People who have addictions try to come out of it through such programs. We get a lot of information from this, and we become aware of all these things. They talked about the disadvantages of drugs. Since we are in a growing stage, we should stay far away from them and focus on our lives,” she said.
Another student, Ayaan, said educating teenagers about the dangers of drugs at an early age could help prevent them from developing an inclination towards substance abuse.
“In my opinion, especially for teenagers, it remains quite beneficial. If we feed teenagers beforehand that this is wrong, this is wrong, then this thing will be fed into their minds that drugs are wrong, so that they don't lean towards it much. So, it is quite beneficial,” he said.
Ayaan added that such programmes should continue as drug-related influences are increasing and young people could benefit from greater awareness.
“Those programs should happen because we get benefit from this. The influence of drugs is increasing even more, so it is beneficial for us,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat called for a collective effort by the government and society to combat drug abuse, stressing that children represent the future of the nation and must be protected from the menace.
Addressing the gathering, Prabhat said the campaign initiated by the Central Government was aimed at safeguarding the future of the country's children. He also referred to the anti-drug campaign being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor.
“You just saw that these children of our school, these little children, are the future of our nation, of this country. It is for their future that the central government has initiated this battle across all of Hindustan. Here too, under the leadership of our respected LG sahib, this campaign has run very rapidly, and recently in Srinagar, another very large seizure has taken place, and many arrests have been made,” the DGP said.
Describing the fight against drug abuse as a collective responsibility, Prabhat said the campaign required a coordinated effort from both the government and society.
“So, this is a battle that is proceeding with a ‘whole of society, whole of government’ approach. And as I said, these children are our future. It is the duty of all of us to participate in this war, in this fight, and say, ‘No to Drugs’,” he said.
The motorcycle rally from Kashmir to Gujarat is intended to carry this message across multiple locations, with police personnel and students joining hands to encourage a drug-free society and a healthier future for the country's youth.
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