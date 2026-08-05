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J&K, Ladakh witnessed wide-ranging transformation since Article 370 abrogation: PM Modi

Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, after the Central government led by Prime Minister Modi revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir through a Presidential Order.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
J&K, Ladakh witnessed wide-ranging transformation since Article 370 abrogation: PM Modi
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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J&K, Ladakh witnessed wide-ranging transformation since Article 370 abrogation: PM Modi
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