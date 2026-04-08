J&K leaders react to US-Iran ceasefire: Mehbooba welcomes truce, Farooq backs dialogue, Omar questions outcome

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have offered varied reactions to the recently announced two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, following a tense 40-day conflict that had unsettled global energy markets and heightened fears of a wider war.

While some leaders described the development as a moment of relief, others expressed caution or raised questions about its strategic outcome.

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the ceasefire a “day of great joy”, expressing gratitude for what she described as Iran’s resilience during the conflict.

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Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, she said she was thankful to Allah for giving Iran the courage to stand firm and for limiting its strikes to military targets, in contrast to what she alleged were attacks on civilian sites such as schools and hospitals by the US and Israel.

“We cannot ignore Pakistan's mediation role; they saved the world,” Mufti said, while also praising Tehran’s restraint amid reports of large-scale casualties and global concern over the escalation.

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire, underlining the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, he said, “War solves nothing, only talks do. I'm grateful to God for bringing America and Iran to the table.”

He also called for India to play a constructive role in mediation, pointing to the wider impact of the conflict on global energy supplies and trade. Abdullah congratulated both sides on reaching an understanding and expressed hope for sustained peace in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah struck a more sceptical note, questioning the practical outcomes of the ceasefire.

In a post on X using the hashtag #UnjustWar, he wrote, “So the truce reopens a Strait of Hormuz that was open to all before the war anyway. What did America really gain after 40 days?”

His remarks reflected concerns over the strategic implications of the conflict, suggesting that the ceasefire may not have yielded significant advantages despite prolonged hostilities.

The differing reactions from Jammu and Kashmir’s political leadership capture the broader uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire, which has provided temporary relief but leaves key questions about long-term stability in West Asia unanswered.