J&K LG Bans 25 Books For 'False Narratives' And 'Glorification Of Terrorism'

The LG Administration of Jammu and Kashmir, implementing a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, has banned 25 books for allegedly promoting 'false narratives', 'secessionism', and the glorification of radicalization and terrorism. The ban has triggered a new debate. While some support the decision, others argue it will have little effect in the digital age.

Following the MHA order, police began raiding bookshops across Kashmir. However, as of 5 PM, no copies of the banned books had been found in bookstores. The raids are ongoing. The MHA issued the ban on August 5, citing concerns that the books promote separatist ideology and glorify terrorism, which threatens India’s sovereignty and integrity. The order, issued by the Home Department, invokes Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, declaring the books forfeited. This means their publication, sale, and circulation are prohibited, and existing copies may be seized.

The ban coincides with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which removed Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. The government claims these books, often presented as historical or political commentary, promote separatism, glorify terrorism, distort history, vilify security forces, and radicalize youth. The books are said to violate Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which address threats to national sovereignty, promotion of enmity, and actions harmful to national integration.

The ban has reignited debates on freedom of expression, with critics calling it an attempt to suppress dissent and academic dialogue. Anuradha Bhasin, author of one of the banned books, called the ban “bizarre” and said the books are well-researched, denying any glorification of terrorism. She suggested the government fears challenges to its narrative on Article 370.

CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan described the ban as “very painful” and urged democratic forces to oppose it, citing India’s democratic and secular ethos. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the Hurriyat Conference said the ban exposed the government’s insecurities, adding that it would not erase history or the lived experiences of Kashmiris.

A senior journalist and editor from Kashmir said the ban would have little impact in the digital age, as books are widely available online. “The ban is only in Jammu and Kashmir. A person can read or buy these books anywhere else in the world. And when something is banned, it increases curiosity.”

Rashid Rahil, a prominent Kashmiri journalist, said, “Ideological wars are fought differently now. I don’t think a book ban works in the digital age when everything is available online. If the ban was global, it would be a different matter. Banning only fuels curiosity.”

There was no strong response from major political parties in Kashmir. The PDP criticized the move, questioning the MHA’s decision-making process. “The same mistake was made during the abrogation of Article 370, without taking the people of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence. Youth are now seeking answers and exploring history,” a party spokesperson said.

PDP Spokesperson Iqbal Tarmboo said, “I don’t understand who gives this type of feedback to the MHA. These policies have a negative impact. In the age of information, you cannot hide knowledge. Everything is online. Instead of banning, we should be working to ensure the youth aren’t drawn to harmful content.”

On the other hand, the BJP praised the ban as a move to curb anti-national narratives. Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board and BJP leader, called the ban a “good step,” adding that books promoting separatism should have been banned long ago. She said, “The 35 years of terrorism in Kashmir weren’t driven only by guns but also by pens that glorified it. That dark era must not remain in our books.”

The government says the ban aims to protect national security and curb radicalization among youth. The ban coincided with the Chinar Book Festival in Srinagar, where many authors and publishers gathered. The event drew large crowds of students and readers. Some visitors supported the ban, while others were critical.

Amir Nazir, a student, said, “Everyone reads books of their own interest. If the government thinks certain books are harmful, we have no issue. They know better.” Imtiyaz Hussain, an Islamic scholar, said, “If a book is bad for society, it should be banned. But banning it in just one state isn’t effective. If it’s harmful, ban it globally.”

This is not the first book ban in Kashmir. In February 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 668 books linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization as part of a wider crackdown on radical content.