J&K LG Manoj Sinha Calls For Collective Efforts To Defeat Terrorism, Dismantle Its Ecosystem

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure that terrorists and their supporters fail in their designs and to destroy their ecosystem. At the Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar, officials and dignitaries observed Police Commemoration Day — an annual event that honors police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were in attendance, along with senior police and civil administration officers. Dignitaries laid wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial and paid tribute to the police personnel.

Police Commemoration Day holds special significance at the Zewan complex, which was the site of a deadly terror attack on a police bus in December 2021. The day is observed every year on October 21 across India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It commemorates the ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a Chinese ambush at Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959. The day honors the memory of all police personnel who have laid down their lives for the nation since India’s independence.

In his address at the Police Commemoration Day event in Zewan, LG Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah paid homage to the 1,614 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

LG Sinha said the sacrifices of police personnel cannot be equated with money and promised that the administration would ensure the families of martyrs do not face any difficulties. He acknowledged that the entire country recognizes the role and steadfast resolve of the J&K Police in maintaining peace and security.

He lauded the force for working tirelessly on various fronts and noted that for many officers, their "duty is their kartavya (duty)."

Sinha stressed the need to eliminate the "terror ecosystem" that has taken root in parts of the region. He called for collective efforts to ensure that terrorists and their supporters fail in their designs. He noted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown firm resolve against terrorism over the past five years.

Sinha further highlighted India’s move away from colonial-era criminal laws with the introduction of three new frameworks focused on justice and citizens’ rights. He also urged the police to adopt modern tools and smart technologies to counter misinformation and fabricated narratives.