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J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands appointment letters to terror victims' families

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed appointment letters to 37 next of kin of terror victims in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a step toward justice, dignity, and rehabilitation while highlighting the post-Article 370 transformation of the Union Territory.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands appointment letters to terror victims' families

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands appointment letters to terror victims' families
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