/J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands appointment letters to terror victims' families

Junaid Malik, a beneficiary, said, “My father was a policeman working as an SPO in District Ganderbal when he was attacked by militants and martyred on the spot. I was only two years old at the time. Since then, we have faced many hardships, ups, and downs. I used to tell my mother that my father sacrificed his life for the nation, yet his sacrifice seemed completely wasted. But my mother would tell me that one day, someone would come to give us justice. August 5 is a date I will never forget in my whole life, as we were given appointment letters today. Today, I am very happy. Our honorable LG Sahib stood with us just like a family member would. My sincere thanks to Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sahib and to Honorable LG Sahib.”