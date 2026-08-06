/J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands appointment letters to terror victims' families

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 37 Next of Kin (NoKs) of civilians killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the occasion as a moment of remembrance, justice, and national resolve.
Paying tribute to the martyrs and their families, Sinha said it was a profound honor to stand with them. “My heartfelt tribute to the innocent civilians martyred by terrorists. I salute the families who, after decades of anguish and waiting, now hold appointment letters that restore dignity and livelihood,” he said. He noted that for years, the pain of terror-victim families had remained unacknowledged. Terrorism had torn apart homes and left futures in uncertainty, leaving behind suffering that no statistic could fully capture. The appointment letters, he stressed, are not mere employment documents but symbols of social justice, recognition, and the nation’s promise that its martyrs will never be forgotten nor their families abandoned.
These families are among the beneficiaries of the new administrative order, through which cases delayed for decades have finally been addressed. While no job or compensation can replace a loved one, the letters provide assurance that the nation stands with them and is determined to help rebuild lives and restore dignity. Justice for terror-victim families is now timely, humane, and consistent, sending a clear message that terrorism cannot defeat a determined nation.
LG Manoj Sinha said, “There were several families who fell victim to terrorist violence, and their relatives had been waiting for a long time to get government jobs under the law here. But it took quite a long time. Now, efforts are being made to identify such individuals and provide government jobs to all immediate family members of the victims. In that sequence, jobs have been given to quite a few people today, and I feel that the Hon'ble Prime Minister has given them an opportunity to live a life with dignity.” Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, the LG added, “And I understand that today is also important because it holds great historical significance in ending the discriminatory system.”
For decades, many families of civilian terror victims, security personnel, and others affected by violence faced severe economic hardships alongside their profound personal loss. The administration's drive to hand over government appointment letters to the next of kin aims to address these long-pending grievances. Every terror victim who received an appointment letter expressed gratitude to the LG, stating that they felt they had finally received justice.
Junaid Malik, a beneficiary, said, “My father was a policeman working as an SPO in District Ganderbal when he was attacked by militants and martyred on the spot. I was only two years old at the time. Since then, we have faced many hardships, ups, and downs. I used to tell my mother that my father sacrificed his life for the nation, yet his sacrifice seemed completely wasted. But my mother would tell me that one day, someone would come to give us justice. August 5 is a date I will never forget in my whole life, as we were given appointment letters today. Today, I am very happy. Our honorable LG Sahib stood with us just like a family member would. My sincere thanks to Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sahib and to Honorable LG Sahib.”
Another victim's relative, Manan, said, “My brother was martyred by terrorists in 2018. After 2018, our family went through a lot of struggles. My father fell ill with stomach cancer, and we faced severe hardships. But we will never forget this 5th of August, when we were rehabilitated by receiving these jobs. Thank you so much, Sir.”
Turning to the broader transformation of the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor credited the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as the decisive turning point. That day marked a constitutional correction and a new beginning. Discriminatory barriers were removed, equal rights were extended to those who had suffered under earlier laws, and the principle of 'One Nation, One Flag, One Constitution' was fully implemented. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marginalized groups, tribals, displaced persons from PoK and Chhamb, and refugees received full citizenship, voting rights, and property ownership rights. Farmers, artisans, and youth have gained new opportunities, while universities and research centers are preparing the next generation for global competition.
Sinha said the terror ecosystem that had operated with impunity under Articles 370 and 35A has been largely dismantled. Law and order have been strengthened, equal rights restored, and opportunities created so families can rebuild their lives with confidence. Attempts by neighboring countries and the terror network to fracture society and spread fear have been foiled. The younger generation, he emphasized, deserves a future free of fear—the exact future being built under the present leadership.
He called upon the public to remember this day as a turning point toward a brighter future. The shadows of discrimination lifted in 2019, ushering in a new era of social justice and inclusive development. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is advancing with renewed confidence, driven by all-round development toward peace and prosperity.
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