/J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs 'pratham puja' at the holy cave of Amarnath Dham

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, marking the ceremonial commencement of the annual pilgrimage. The Lieutenant Governor sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for the peace, prosperity, health, and well-being of all. The Lieutenant Governor extended a heartfelt invitation to all devotees of Baba Barfani, encouraging them to participate in the holy pilgrimage in large numbers and experience its spiritual significance.
As the Yatra commences on July 3, the Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, Police, Security Forces, local community, service providers, and volunteers are working in complete synergy. Every stakeholder is committed to ensuring a safe, hassle-free, and memorable pilgrimage for all devotees. With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities, and the invaluable support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we are fully prepared to welcome devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey," the Lieutenant Governor said.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) organizes the Pratham Puja annually at the Holy Cave on Jyeshtha Purnima. This year's 57-day pilgrimage will formally commence on July 3, 2026, simultaneously via both traditional routes—the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The Yatra will culminate on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
Nalin Prabhat, DGP, J&K; S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG (Coordination), PHQ; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; and other senior officials attended the Pratham Puja at the Holy Cave.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.