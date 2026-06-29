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J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs 'pratham puja' at the holy cave of Amarnath Dham

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended a heartfelt invitation to all devotees of Baba Barfani, encouraging them to participate in the holy pilgrimage in large numbers and experience its spiritual significance.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs 'pratham puja' at the holy cave of Amarnath Dham
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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