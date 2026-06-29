/J&K LG Manoj Sinha performs 'pratham puja' at the holy cave of Amarnath Dham

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, marking the ceremonial commencement of the annual pilgrimage. The Lieutenant Governor sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for the peace, prosperity, health, and well-being of all. The Lieutenant Governor extended a heartfelt invitation to all devotees of Baba Barfani, encouraging them to participate in the holy pilgrimage in large numbers and experience its spiritual significance.