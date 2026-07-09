/J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Pantha chowk

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a surprise visit to the Pantha Chowk Yatri Niwas, a Yatra transit camp in Srinagar, to assess the facilities and arrangements put in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor conducted a detailed review of accommodation, registration, security, sanitation, medical facilities, food services, and other essential arrangements for the pilgrims.
He directed the concerned officers to ensure that every devotee undertaking the holy pilgrimage receives round-the-clock assistance and care throughout their stay. Stressing the importance of seamless coordination among all departments, the Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to ensure that pilgrims face no inconvenience at any stage of the Yatra.
Sinha emphasized that every aspect of the pilgrimage—from registration to boarding, lodging, food, and other essential services—should be managed efficiently to provide devotees with a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free experience.
He also called upon the officials to remain vigilant, responsive, and committed to maintaining high standards of public service so that all pilgrims visiting the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine can undertake the sacred journey with ease and confidence.
This year, the Shri Amarnath Yatra has witnessed a huge surge; 1,42,861 devotees have visited the cave shrine during the first six days of the annual pilgrimage. This marks a notable 28% increase in pilgrim turnout compared to the same period last year. The 57-day annual pilgrimage officially began on July 3, 2026, and will conclude on August 28, the day of Raksha Bandhan.
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