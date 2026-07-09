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  • /J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Pantha chowk

J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Pantha chowk

Manoj Sinha emphasized that every aspect of the pilgrimage—from registration to boarding, lodging, food, and other essential services—should be managed efficiently to provide devotees with a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free experience.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Pantha chowk
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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