/J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Shri Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Pantha chowk

This year, the Shri Amarnath Yatra has witnessed a huge surge; 1,42,861 devotees have visited the cave shrine during the first six days of the annual pilgrimage. This marks a notable 28% increase in pilgrim turnout compared to the same period last year. The 57-day annual pilgrimage officially began on July 3, 2026, and will conclude on August 28, the day of Raksha Bandhan.