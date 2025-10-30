LG Manoj Sinha Sacks Two J&K Govt Employees: Ghulam Hussain, Majid Dar Terminated Over Terror Links

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed two government employees from service for alleged terror links and involvement in "anti-national activities"

The terminations were conducted under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution, which allows for dismissal without an inquiry for reasons of state security reaffirming the administration’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

As per order, the terminated employees include Ghulam Hussain, a teacher in the Education Department, accused of acting as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), maintaining links with terrorists, and facilitating recruitment and funding in Reasi district.

Majid Iqbal Dar, a teacher and former Lab Assistant, allegedly engaged in narco-terrorism, radicalization of youth, and terror financing through drug money, with connections to IED plots in Rajouri and continued subversive activities even during detention.

These terminations are part of the Jammu and Kashmir administration's wider "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism and its efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem within the region.

