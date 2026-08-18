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J&K local body polls face fresh delay; BJP, PDP accuse NC of using statehood as shield

The SEC has asked the government to take a clear decision by the end of August if the elections are to be held this year. According to the commission, a decision by the month-end would allow the electoral process to move forward, with voting potentially taking place in October-November.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
J&K local body polls face fresh delay; BJP, PDP accuse NC of using statehood as shield
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K local body polls face fresh delay; BJP, PDP accuse NC of using statehood as shield
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