J&K: Major tragedy averted ahead of I-day, 1 Pakistani terrorist killed in Kulgam

Kashmir: Police have claimed that a foreign terrorist was killed in a night long anti-terror operation at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district. A Pakistani terrorist identified as Usman was neutralised in the encounter with security forces.

Giving more details on the killing of a foreign militant in the Kulgam encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “We were alerted by a BSF convoy who came under fire from terrorists holed out in a building. The terrorists fired indiscriminately, though, no one was injured. The security forces cordoned off the area and an encounter broke out.”

The terrorists had taken shelter in a nearby under construction building after attacking the BSF convoy at Meerpora, Kulgam. IGP said a major tragedy was averted as they might have plans to strike on the national highway it seems after we recovered the kind of ammunition from dead body," Kumar said

The top cop said, “Usman was active since the last 6 months. With his dead body a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered as well. AK 47 magazine, grenade, RPG rocket shell, indicates that something big was being planned. A major tragedy has been averted.”

IGP said they had inputs since the last week that terrorists may strike on national highway and so they were fully prepared.

“Since last one week we had received inputs that terrorists may strike on national highway security forces were fully prepared this shows how we tackled the Kulgam operation,” Kumar said.

The terrorists wanted to disturb the atmosphere to prevent people from participating in the I-Day functions. But we assure public that every part of Kashmir there will be incident free function.

“We have placed full security arrangements surprise frisking is being conducted surveillance with drone is being done in every district we make sure incident free function. People are requested not to worry and participate in function as there are people who are trying to instigate the things,” he said.

The Kulgam operation started on Thursday afternoon and two youths and two security personals have sustained bullet injuries. There were inputs that one terrorist managed to flee from spot.

This is the fourth terror incident in last one week in Kashmir.

Earlier, militants fired at a police party in Kulgam killing one police man. Later, a BJP leader along with his wife was targeted and killed in Anantnag followed by a grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk injuring 10 civilians.

Police and other security forces had put Kashmir valley on high alert from Line of Control to towns. Security vigilance and surveillance has been enhanced.

