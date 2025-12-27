Advertisement
NewsIndiaJ&K: Major Tragedy Averted As Bag Containing Arms And Suspected Ammunition Destroyed In Controlled Blast
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

J&K: Major Tragedy Averted As Bag Containing Arms And Suspected Ammunition Destroyed In Controlled Blast

During the search of the orchard area, one black bag was found under suspicious conditions. On opening the bag, six grenades, two containers (approx 20 kg each). According to the Army, it was TNT and Ammunition – approx 150-200 rounds were recovered. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Panic gripped after A suspicious object was detected in the Hygam area of North Kashmir's Sopore area on the Srinagar-Baramullah highway, which, by the timely action of the bomb disposal squad (BDS), was retrieved, averting any potential threat along a key highway.

A top police official said, “Today, early morning, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by 52 RR in the orchard area of Choora village near the water canal.”

“All items were packed in one big bag. The Bomb Disposal Squad was called by the Army for in-situ destruction of the recovered arms and ammunition. And later the arms and ammunition were destroyed in a controlled blast by security forces, averting a major tragedy,” the official added. 

The bag was reportedly spotted near Hygam village on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway by the Army. 

Later, a police officer confirmed that it was destroyed in a joint operation of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, who all swiftly reached the location, cordoned off the area, and summoned a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) for examination.

Traffic movement and civilian access were temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure. After a thorough check, the BDS destroyed the object through a controlled blast, ensuring no damage or casualties.

A heightened alertness is being observed among police and other forces across the Kashmir Valley in view of intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist attack around the New Year celebrations.

