J&K: Man 'Harassed' Over 'Terror Links' Dies By Suicide In Kathua; Probe Ordered

Jammu: A man allegedly supporting militants committed suicide following reported harassment by the local police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

In a video he recorded before he killed himself, Makhan Din claimed innocence and denied any connection with terrorists.

The video later made rounds of social media, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration into the family's allegations.

Police said that Makhan Din, a nephew of exfiltrated Pak terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, was associated with the group responsible for the July 2024 Badnotta army convoy attack that killed four army jawans.

Makhan Din, a 26-year-old native of Batodi village, reportedly consumed poison after being accused of militant involvement and facing harassment by local police in the Billawar area.

His family members alleged that both Makhan Din and his father were detained by local police and tortured to extract information about militants, which led him to kill himself.

"His body will not be removed until justice is served to the family. I stand with them. I cannot bring him back, but I will fight until justice prevails," MLA Bani Dr Rameshwar Singh told reporters.

The body of the deceased was however later buried.

"Makhan Din was the nephew of Pak exfiltrated terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar. He is helping in the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy attack in July 2024 in which 4 Army Jawans were martyred. It is the same group which led to the killing and martyrdom of head constable Bashir in the Kohag operation," police said in a statement.

"Makhan Din had several suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned, then released home, got exposed and subsequently committed suicide," police added. Several police officers have visited the family members and assured them of a fair investigation into the matter, they said.

A departmental inquiry will be conducted by DIG Shiv Kumar.

Kathua District Magistrate has also ordered an inquiry into Makhan Din's death, directing Lohai Malhar Tehsildar Anil Kumar to submit a detailed report within five days.