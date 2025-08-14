J&K: Massive Cloudburst Hits Chositi In Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway

After Uttarkashi, a massive cloudburst struck the Chositi area in Kishtwar, the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, on Thursday, causing potential casualties and flash floods. The administration has immediately mobilised, and rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

"A flash flood has occurred at Chositi area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started," said Pankaj Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, ANI reported.