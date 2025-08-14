Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945813https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-massive-cloudburst-hits-chositi-in-kishtwar-rescue-operations-underway-2945813.html
NewsIndia
CLOUDBURST IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K: Massive Cloudburst Hits Chositi In Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway

A massive cloudburst struck the Chositi area in Kishtwar, the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, causing potential casualties and flash floods.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K: Massive Cloudburst Hits Chositi In Kishtwar, Rescue Operations UnderwayPhoto Credit: Screen grab from the viral video on X

After Uttarkashi, a massive cloudburst struck the Chositi area in Kishtwar, the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, on Thursday, causing potential casualties and flash floods. The administration has immediately mobilised, and rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

"A flash flood has occurred at Chositi area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started," said Pankaj Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, ANI reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK