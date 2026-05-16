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NewsIndiaJ&K Minister Satish Sharma takes tonga to Secretariat to promote fuel conservation
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

J&K Minister Satish Sharma takes tonga to Secretariat to promote fuel conservation

The initiative is part of a broader austerity drive following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for optimum use of resources and reduction in unnecessary expenditure. It also comes in the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions and a nationwide call for resource optimisation.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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J&K Minister Satish Sharma takes tonga to Secretariat to promote fuel conservation

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma rode a traditional tonga, a horse cart, from his residence to the secretariat on Tuesday, leaving his official vehicles behind in a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting fuel conservation and environmental awareness.

The initiative is part of a broader austerity drive following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for optimum use of resources and reduction in unnecessary expenditure. It also comes in the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions and a nationwide call for resource optimisation.

Sharing a video of the ride on social media, Sharma urged citizens to cut down on personal vehicle use and adopt traditional or alternative eco-friendly modes of transport. "Traditional transport systems like tongas can help minimise petrol consumption and also preserve Kashmir's cultural heritage," he said, calling on people to actively participate in the austerity campaign.

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During the ride, the Minister said he was pleased to experience the traditional mode of travel during the peak tourist season. He used the opportunity to welcome incoming tourists while highlighting the region's unique heritage and promoting sustainable travel culture.

The tonga ride drew considerable attention on social media, with many users appreciating the message of environmental awareness, sustainable tourism, and the promotion of Kashmir's traditional transport culture.

The gesture comes as several departments across Jammu and Kashmir have already initiated measures to curb fuel usage and official expenditure. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior police officers have also reportedly reduced vehicle movement as part of the same campaign.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

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