J&K News: Are Terror Activities And Networks Shifting From Kashmir To Jammu? — Check This Report

Jammu has been experiencing an unexpected rise in terrorism, which is unfolding a trend suggesting that there is a gradual shift of terrorist activities from Kashmir to Jammu. A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday. The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

The latest exchange of fire, which took place on Monday, is not an isolated incident but a part of an emerging pattern raising concerns at the highest levels. This marks the second encounter in Jammu within a week. Earlier, on March 11 and 12, a fierce gunfight erupted in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar, where three terrorists were neutralized and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Now, security forces are conducting combing operations in the Lassana region of Surankote.

The series of encounters and recovery of weapons were once seen a lot in Kashmir; however, in today’s times, the Valley has witnessed a significant restoration of peace. On the other hand, in contrast to the situation in Kashmir, terrorist activities appear to be making inroads into Jammu.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed the probable reasons behind the shift in terror activities from Kashmir to Jammu and what all steps security forces are taking to tackle this rising pattern.

Nearly three years ago, initial signs of this shift emerged when terrorist presence was recorded near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch. Soon after, areas like Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi witnessed a spike in terror attacks and encounters. The spread has since reached Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur.

There are two key reasons likely behind this shift in terrorist operations:

1. Strengthened Counter-Terror Mechanism in Kashmir: Enhanced surveillance and successful anti-infiltration efforts have curbed terrorist activities in the Valley.

2. Favorable Geography Near LoC in Jammu: The terrain near the LoC in Jammu offers ideal conditions for infiltration, particularly through seasonal streams and dense forests in the southern Pir Panjal range. These locations provide safe havens for terrorists to hide and strike at will.

Security forces have responded by recalibrating their strategy for Jammu. A major focus is now on overground workers — local collaborators who provide logistical support to infiltrators. The long battle against terrorism in Kashmir has equipped Indian forces with critical experience and insights. Leveraging those lessons, a determined push is now underway to root out terrorism from Jammu as well.