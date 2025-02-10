J&K News: Cops Intensify Crackdown On Terrorist Networks, SIM Cards Destroyed, Over 300 Arrested

In a massive crackdown on networks of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have intensified their operation, arresting hundreds of people and destroying dozens of SIM cards. More than 300 persons were arrested following several raids in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Samba, and Kishtwar.

The arrested persons are being interrogated. Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that this will help in curbing unauthorized issuance and misuse of SIM cards. Speaking on the massive crackdown, the J&K Police said that they want to ensure the security and integrity of the communication network across the region.

"We have recently intensified the operation, but still it has been a continuous process. Let me give you some statistics from 2022. We have registered around 38 FIRs in SIM misuse; a person is believed to be involved in unlawful acts and terror activities, and he is using a SIM card that is not registered in his name but in someone else's name. In such cases, we have registered 38 FIRs, and 323 people have been arrested in those cases, and as a result, 587 vendors who provide SIM cards, their licenses have been cancelled,'' Imtiyaz Hussain, SSP Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police, said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have visited all SIM card vendors across the region to check if they are following the compliance norms. The police appealed to the public to be cautious and issue SIM cards only after verifying the records of the individuals. Police say strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules and misusing these SIM cards for any terror activity.

''We are determined and committed that no one will be allowed to use any facility provided by the government for the citizens for terror activities and any unlawful activity. Our actions also say the same, and I want to caution those who are providing such SIM cards and such facilities or any such logistical support to terrorists or terror associates that they should be ready to face the consequences, and action will be taken against them,” Hussain said.

“Also, it is important for everyone that any facility provided by the government should honour the commitment that they had given while getting that SIM card. If any kind of betrayal takes place, then it will not be tolerated,'' he further stated. Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across the Union Territory following the recent terror attack on a former army man and his family in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Following the attack, a massive crackdown was launched in the Kashmir Valley, and hundreds of people were detained for questioning.