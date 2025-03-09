J&K News: Sopore Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 38 Lakh Of Pakistan-Based Terror Operatives

In a significant action against subversive activities, Sopore Police have attached property worth Rs 38,91,250 belonging to two proclaimed offenders in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Police, in a statement to the media, said that Police Station Sopore attached 4 kanals and 9 marlas of orchard land under Survey No. 21-23/829, valued at Rs 21,13,750, belonging to Irshad Ahmad Reshi, son of Ali Mohammad Reshi, resident of Yamberzalwari.

"Additionally, 2 kanals and 5 marlas of orchard land, worth Rs 17,77,500, under Survey No. 383 and 157, belonging to Bashir Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Subhan Mir, resident of Harwan Bomai, were also attached." Police said.

This action is linked to Case FIR No. 28/2008, registered under Sections 2/3 of the Enemy Agents Ordinance (EMCO), 120B, 121 IPC, and 7/24 of the Arms Act. The attachment was executed under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC by a joint team of police and revenue officials, following approval from the competent authority.

Authorities stated that this step is part of an ongoing crackdown on individuals involved in unlawful activities. Sopore Police reaffirmed their commitment to countering national security threats and ensuring regional peace and stability.