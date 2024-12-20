J&K News: Sopore Police Destroys Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Worth Over 1 Crore

J&K News: In a massive crackdown on narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir, Sopore police destroyed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth over Rs. 1 crore. The action was taken by the District Drug Disposal Committee headed by SSP Sopore Divya D-IPS, SDPO Sopore Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS (Member), and DySP DAR Sopore (Member) in compliance with the order issued by Special Court (NDPS) Baramulla.

This consignment of narcotic/psychotropic drugs was seized in 21 different NDPS cases registered in different police stations of Police District Sopore. The destruction was done through incineration at an earmarked/approved location at Lassi Pora Pulwama.

During incineration, 123.728 kg of Poppy Straw/Powder, 2811 Bottles of Codeine Phosphate & 28316 Capsules of Spasms proxy on has been destroyed after following all legal requirements as envisaged under Rules, 2022 and was done strictly in compliance to directions issued by the Hon'ble Special Court (NDPS) Baramulla.