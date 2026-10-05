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J&K on high alert after Hashim Musa’s killing as intelligence inputs warn of possible terror strikes

Officials said agencies have received inputs that Pakistan-backed terror groups could attempt to target security installations, religious places, VVIPs, migrant workers and main or crowded markets.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
J&K on high alert after Hashim Musa’s killing as intelligence inputs warn of possible terror strikes
Image Credit: ANI/X

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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