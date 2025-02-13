J&K On High Alert As Forces Gear Up To Foil Terrorism Amid Fear Of Infiltration Around LOC

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert in a bid to foil the infiltration plans of terrorists from the line of control to the international border. The security was beefed up after terror handlers held rallies in PoK on Kashmir and tried to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The intelligence wing of the army and other security forces have strong input that terrorists not only will infiltrate in bulk numbers but will also try to disrupt the borders.

Sources in the Army have said, “Around 6 launch pads having more than 150 trained terrorists in Neelam Valley in PoK and the opposite of Furkiyan Gali and Krishna Ghati near LOC have become active after rallies were held on Kashmir Solidarity Day in PoK, and they are given the task to make every effort of infiltration to strengthen the terror roots in Jammu Kashmir.” IW also has inputs that those terrorists will make efforts to disrupt the peace on the line of control by attacking Indian posts.”

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved tremendous success in curbing terrorism and its ecosystem, and this is why Pakistan doesn’t want to continue: the disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir. They always keep changing strategy, but we are quite confident that now terrorists can’t establish their ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Across Jammu and Kashmir, security has been beefed up from the international border to the LOC and in towns and cities.

IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi said, “Jammu Kashmir has made elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements not only in Srinagar but also in other outlying districts of the Kashmir zone. There will be multi-tier arrangements, inter-district nakas, and check-posts being intensified round the clock. Checking is on routes coming to Srinagar city and other districts; we are taking help from drone technology and also the help from CCTV coverage not only in the main areas but also in the interiors.”.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah held back-to-back meetings in New Delhi to review J&K security, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired high-level meetings in Kashmir and Jammu to review the security scenario in Kashmir.

In both meetings at Kashmir and Jammu, security forces are given a free hand to crush terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. LG Directed J&K Police and its various wings to work in close synergy with each other and intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists.”

Pertinently, the meeting came a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired back-to-back J&K security review meetings in New Delhi with the top brass of the Army, Intelligence Bureau, J&K administration, and paramilitary forces.

Top security officials briefed LG Sinha regarding the present security scenario of the valley and the roadmap put in place to counter the various security challenges like counter-insurgency, law & order, protection of minorities, terrorist recruitment, etc., at zonal, range, and district levels.

LG Sinha Directed officials to follow a zero-tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. JKP & Security Forces were given a free hand to neutralize the terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting & financing terrorism should pay a very heavy price.” Sinha also directed the senior police officials and heads of its various wings to work in close synergy with each other and intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists.

A top police official said that the main aim of the meeting was to take a comprehensive review of the working of various wings of security forces, and after fresh inputs shared by the intelligence wing, a new strategy was also finalized to deal with the terror in Jammu and Kashmir so that the graph of terrorism doesn’t rise again in Jammu and Kashmir.