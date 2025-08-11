J&K: Operation Akhal Enters Day 11, Intermediate Firing Reported

As of August 11, 2025, Operation Akhal in the Akhal forests of Kulgam district has entered its 11th day. The operation, launched on August 1, 2025, by a joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), targets terrorists hiding in the dense Akhal forest area, based on specific intelligence inputs.

One terrorist killing has been confirmed so far, identified as Haris Nazir Dar, a Pulwama resident affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Reports suggest three to four more may still be hiding in natural cave-like hideouts in dense forests.

Two Indian Army soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, were killed, and a total of 11 security personnel have been injured since the operation began.

The operation has seen intense firefights, with security forces using drones, helicopters, rocket launchers, and para commandos to maintain a tight cordon in the challenging terrain.

Heavy exchanges of fire, including the use of UAVs, FPV drones, and light machine guns, have been reported, with an explosion noted at the site on previous days, but last night there was light and intermediate firing only seemed speculative fire from security forces.

Residents have requested to be cautious, and authorities have also appointed nodal officers to assist them in case of an emergency.

Operation Akhal is part of a broader counter-terrorism effort in Jammu and Kashmir, following other operations like Operation Mahadev and Operation Shivshakti, which killed 5 Pakistani terrorists.

The operation remains ongoing, with security forces maintaining a strong perimeter and senior officials, including J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, closely monitoring the situation.