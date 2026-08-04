/J&K: Opposition parties call for statewide protests in J&K on Article 370 anniversary

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti directed party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations in every district and reiterated calls for the release of all political prisoners. Anticipating possible house arrest, Mufti arrived at the PDP office in Srinagar around 8:30 PM on Tuesday and led a nocturnal candlelight vigil with party workers. She termed the decisions of August 5, 2019, 'unacceptable' and asserted that the party would never forget “this dark night.”