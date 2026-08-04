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J&K: Opposition parties call for statewide protests in J&K on Article 370 anniversary

The PDP alleged that several leaders and workers, including Iltija Mufti, were detained outside party headquarters while attempting to protest. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
J&K: Opposition parties call for statewide protests in J&K on Article 370 anniversary
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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