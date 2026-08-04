/J&K: Opposition parties call for statewide protests in J&K on Article 370 anniversary

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have announced widespread demonstrations across the Union Territory on August 5 to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, and Awami Ittehad Party have planned protests demanding the restoration of the region’s special constitutional status and statehood.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti directed party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations in every district and reiterated calls for the release of all political prisoners. Anticipating possible house arrest, Mufti arrived at the PDP office in Srinagar around 8:30 PM on Tuesday and led a nocturnal candlelight vigil with party workers. She termed the decisions of August 5, 2019, 'unacceptable' and asserted that the party would never forget “this dark night.”
The PDP further alleged that several leaders and workers, including Iltija Mufti, were detained outside party headquarters while attempting to protest. Reiterating its core demand for the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A, the party called for peaceful district-level demonstrations across Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Apni Party and the Awami Ittehad Party announced they would observe the anniversary as a 'Black Day', highlighting the loss of special status and statehood following the 2019 bifurcation. Both organisations plan to stage protests throughout the region.
In the national capital, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi organised a commemorative conference in New Delhi titled "Listening to Jammu and Kashmir: Dialogue, Respect, and a Democratic Future." The event brought together MPs, constitutional experts, civil society members, and citizens to deliberate on the region's political trajectory.
The Congress party also announced plans to stage demonstrations under the slogan “Meri Riyasat, Mera Haq” (My State, My Right), mounting renewed pressure on the central government for the immediate restoration of full statehood.
In response to the planned demonstrations, security forces have stepped up deployments across sensitive areas of the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order. Security sources indicated that several political leaders may face preventive house arrest, and strict restrictions will be enforced against unauthorised protests.
On August 5, 2019, the central government revoked Articles 370 and 35A, ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional autonomy and state-subject protections while reorganising the former state into two centrally administered Union Territories.
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