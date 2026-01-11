J&K: Pakistani Drone Intrusion Reported In Rajouri, Security Force On Alert Near LoC
The Indian Army on Sunday fired at Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri region. The security near the Line of Control (LoC) has been heightened.
According to Zee News TV, the Border Security Force (BSF) is continuously carrying out patrolling in the area.
Further details on the reports are awaited.
(this is a developing story)
