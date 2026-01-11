Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005669https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-pakistani-drone-intrusion-reported-in-rajouri-security-force-on-alert-near-loc-3005669.html
NewsIndiaJ&K: Pakistani Drone Intrusion Reported In Rajouri, Security Force On Alert Near LoC
J&K NEWS

J&K: Pakistani Drone Intrusion Reported In Rajouri, Security Force On Alert Near LoC

The Indian Army on Sunday fired at Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri region. The security near the Line of Control (LoC) has been heightened.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 10:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K: Pakistani Drone Intrusion Reported In Rajouri, Security Force On Alert Near LoCCredit: File Photo/IANS

The Indian Army on Sunday fired at Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri region. The security near the Line of Control (LoC) has been heightened.

According to Zee News TV, the Border Security Force (BSF) is continuously carrying out patrolling in the area. 

Further details on the reports are awaited. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Cuba
After Venezuela, Trump Warns Cuba: 'Make A Deal Or No Money And No Oil'
Gautam Buddh Nagar school holiday
Delhi-NCR Shivers: Gautam Buddha Nagar Schools Closed Till Jan 15 - IMD Alert
Mahayuti alliance
Illegal Immigrants Crackdown And More: Inside Mahayuti's BMC Polls Manifesto
Taiwan
Explained | As Trump Flags China Threat, Why Taiwan Matters To The US?
Technology
Did You Know How Much Money You Earn For 1,000,000 Views On Instagram Reels?
M. K. Stalin
MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Safeguard Sri Lankan Tamils’ Rights
PM Modi
'Somnath Still Stands Tall’, PM Modi Recalls Temple’s 1,000-Year Journey
Punjab Government
Punjab Govt Making Efforts To Groom Youth For Futuristic Competitions: CM Mann
Iran protest
Protesters Across Europe Demonstrate Solidarity With Iranian Protests
Technology
Google Maps Redesigned: New Menu App Unveiled For Android And iOS Versions