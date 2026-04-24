J&K Police arrest six individual under PSA for vandalism during student protest in Sopore

Jammu Kashmir Police booked six individuals under PSA in Sopore for their alleged involvement in vandalism and disrupting public order during recent student protests.

Police alleged the detainees infiltrated the student protest, instigated unrest, and engaged in acts of vandalism, including damaging vehicles and school property.

Police official said “In a firm action against elements involved in disturbing public order, Police in Sopore have booked six miscreants under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in recent law & order disturbances and acts of vandalism during a student protest in Sopore.”

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Police identified the individuals as Umar Akbar Hajam, Salman Ahmed Shala, Altaf Ahmed Sheikh, Mubashir Ahmed Gilkar, Muzammil Mushtaq Changa and Majid Firdous Dar all residents of Sopore.

They have been detained under PSA after obtaining proper detention warrants from the competent authority (District Magistrate) and have been lodged in District Jail Bhadarwah, Official said.

Authorities have identified additional individuals involved in the incidents and noted that further legal actions, including more PSA detentions, are likely.

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J&K Police reiterated that there is zero tolerance for any unlawful activity that threatens peace and stability. In addition, more individuals involved in the said incidents are being identified and are under process for similar legal action, including detention under PSA.

J&K Police have issued a stern warning that any attempt to exploit sensitive situations or engage in acts that disturb public order will invite strict and immediate action under law.

The public, especially youth, are advised to stay away from such unlawful activities and not to fall prey to instigation by anti-social elements.

Parents and community leaders are urged to guide their wards and ensure their constructive engagement.

The protests were sparked by allegations from a female student at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore regarding harassment by a senior lecturer. The lecturer involved in the initial harassment allegations has been already suspended by the concern authorities.

This matter has raised seriosus concerns about the women safety in the educational institution.