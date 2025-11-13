J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: In a major success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore, in collaboration with the 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF, arrested two hybrid terrorists during a joint naka operation at Sadeeq Colony, Mominabad, Sopore. The naka was set up following specific intelligence input regarding the movement of suspicious individuals in the area.

During checking, two persons approaching from Fruit Mandi Sopore towards Ahat Baba Crossing attempted to flee upon noticing the presence of police and security forces. The joint team acted swiftly and apprehended both individuals on the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar, son of Mohammad Akbar Najar, resident of Mohalla Tawheed Colony, Maazbugh, and Shabir Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Sultan Mir, resident of Brath Sopore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition — including one pistol, one magazine, 20 live rounds, and two hand grenades — were recovered from their possession. The recovery indicates their involvement in terror-related activities in the area.

In this regard, FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sopore, and the investigation has been set in motion.

The arrests come days after Delhi blast in which 10 people lost their lives while dozens were injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that everyone responsible for this bomb blast, at any level, shall be brought before a court of law and face exemplary punishment.

While virtually addressing the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi, Gujarat, HM Shah said, “This is a firm resolve of the government that exemplary punishment is handed down to the culprits to send a strong global message.”

He said that the action that will be taken against the accused will reflect the country’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.