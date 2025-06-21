Advertisement
HANDWARA POLICE

J&K Police Attach Properties Of PoK Based Terrorist Handlers And Other Areas In Handwara Under UAPA

 In a significant action against terrorism and anti-national elements, Handwara Police under Police District Handwara today attached immovable properties belonging to two individuals from Monbal, Handwara, who stand accused in a long-pending terrorism case.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Trending Photos

J&K Police Attach Properties Of PoK Based Terrorist Handlers And Other Areas In Handwara Under UAPA Photo Credit: Handwara Police/X

New Delhi: In a significant action against terrorism and anti-national elements, Handwara Police under Police District Handwara today attached immovable properties belonging to two individuals from Monbal, Handwara, who stand accused in a long-pending terrorism case.

The attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 198/2003 registered at Police Station Handwara under stringent provisions of law including Sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 2/3 & 3/4 of the Explosives Substances Act, and Sections 120B, 121A, 302, 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). 

The property attachment has been carried out in accordance with a court order dated 20-06-2025, under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers authorities to attach the properties of proclaimed offenders.

The accused individuals whose properties have been attached are:
1. Mohd Shafi Bara, son of Sawariya Bara, resident of Monbal, Handwara.
2. Gh. Mustafa, son of Alif Ud Din, resident of Monbal, Handwara.

Both individuals had exfiltrated to Pakistan and have since been actively involved in promoting terrorism, coordinating terror-related activities from across the border, and orchestrating multiple terror incidents in the region.

Handwara Police remains committed to taking strict and sustained action against individuals and groups involved in anti-national and terrorist activities. Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway.

