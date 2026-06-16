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  • /J&K Police attaches 7 notorious drug Peddlers' properties worth Rs 4 crore

J&K Police attaches 7 notorious drug Peddlers' properties worth Rs 4 crore

Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, a police spokesperson said.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
J&K Police attaches 7 notorious drug Peddlers' properties worth Rs 4 crore

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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