/J&K Police attaches 7 notorious drug Peddlers' properties worth Rs 4 crore

In a major crackdown on narco-terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties at multiple locations across Kashmir and arrested seven notorious drug peddlers, officials said.
In the Awantipora police district, authorities attached a double-storeyed residential house and land measuring 7 kanals and 18 marlas, valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore, belonging to notorious drug peddler Nisar Ahmad Khanaday, son of Ghulam Hassan Khanaday and a resident of Chersoo, Awantipora. The action was taken under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.
According to police, the property was identified as illegally acquired during an inquiry conducted by the In-charge of Police Post Toll Plaza under the supervision of senior officers. The investigation revealed that the assets had been acquired through proceeds generated from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Police officials stated that the attached property was a direct outcome of Khanaday's involvement in the illegal drug trade.
Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, a police spokesperson said.
A police official said “Police Station Batamaloo, exercising powers under Section 68F(1) read with Section 68E of the NDPS Act, 1985, attached a three-storey residential house worth Rs 80 lakh, situated at Nundresh Colony, Muslimabad, Srinagar, belonging to Sikander Firdous son of Abdul Rehman Ahanger resident of Nundresh Colony, Muslimabad, Srinagar. The accused is involved in FIR No. 18/2022 registered at Police Station Batamaloo under Sections 8/21/29/27-A NDPS Act and Sections 468, 471 and 473 IPC.”
He further said, “In another action, Police Station Kralkhud attached a single-storey residential house worth Rs 70 lakh, belongs to Ghulam Hassan Bhat's son of Late Abdul Rahim Bhat resident of Mirgund Kanalwan, Bijbehara, Anantnag, who is involved in FIR No. 20/2022 under Sections 8/20/29 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Kralkhud. The properties have been attached under NDPS Act, 1985."
The investigation established that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking. The attachment of these assets is aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug networks and preventing offenders from benefiting from illegal activities.
Meanwhile, as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse and eradicate the menace of narcotics from society, police in Bijbehara, Anantnag, in coordination with a medical team, arrested five individuals during a special operation.
In a separate action, two more individuals were found under suspicious circumstances and were subsequently apprehended. Further investigation into both cases is underway.
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