Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2858555https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-police-attaches-immovable-property-of-supporters-of-terrorists-under-uapa-2858555.html
NewsIndia
J&K POLICE

J&K Police Attaches Immovable Property Of Supporters Of Terrorists Under UAPA

The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K Police Attaches Immovable Property Of Supporters Of Terrorists Under UAPA (Photo: ANI)

In a massive crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kulgam police on Thursday said that it has attached a property "fully damaged (double-storied residential house)" under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), which has been used by terrorists for their shelter and stay in addition to all other logistic support provided by the owner.

In a handout, police said that the property is registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar, son of Ali Mohd Dar, resident of Modargam, Kulgam.

According to a police spokesman, the attachment is linked to case FIR No. 100/2024 of Police Station Kulgam and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols. The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

This action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of Kulgam Police to neutralize threats to national security and maintain peace and order and underscores the unwavering commitment of Kulgam police to dismantle terrorist networks, the statement read.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK