J&K Police Attaches Immovable Property Of Supporters Of Terrorists Under UAPA

In a massive crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kulgam police on Thursday said that it has attached a property "fully damaged (double-storied residential house)" under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), which has been used by terrorists for their shelter and stay in addition to all other logistic support provided by the owner.

In a handout, police said that the property is registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar, son of Ali Mohd Dar, resident of Modargam, Kulgam.

According to a police spokesman, the attachment is linked to case FIR No. 100/2024 of Police Station Kulgam and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols. The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

This action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of Kulgam Police to neutralize threats to national security and maintain peace and order and underscores the unwavering commitment of Kulgam police to dismantle terrorist networks, the statement read.