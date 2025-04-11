J&K Police Attaches Properties Worth Rs 1.2 Cr Of Drug Peddlers In Anantnag

Continuing its relentless drive against drug trafficking and in strict adherence to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Police in Anantnag have attached properties worth approximately Rs 1.2 crore belonging to drug peddlers in multiple cases across the district.

In a significant action carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the Police attached a single-storey residential house along with one kanal of land located in Sallar, Anantnag. The property belongs to Bashir Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Aziz Wani, a resident of Sallar, who is involved in Case FIR No. 65/2018 registered at Police Station Srigufwara, related to the recovery of a considerable quantity of poppy straw. The seized property is estimated to be worth ?70 lakhs.

In another major development, under Case FIR No. 35/2025 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Bijbehara, the Police attached a residential house and a vehicle (belonging to Tajdar Amin Khan, son of Mohd Amin Khan, a resident of Goriwan, Bijbehara (presently residing at Karewa Colony, Bijbehara), as well as a shopping complex owned by Bilal Ahmad Itoo, son of Ghulam Hassan Itoo, a resident of Gund Nasir, Bijbehara.

Moreover, under Case FIR No. 213/2024 U/S 8/15-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Bijbehara, a vehicle belonging to Harjinder Singh, son of Gurdiyal Singh, a resident of Mubarak Pur, Kapurthala (Punjab), was also attached.

The combined estimated market value of the properties seized in these cases stands at approximately ?1.2 crore.

These decisive actions reflect the Police's firm resolve to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers and ensure accountability by seizing properties acquired through illicit means. Such measures send a strong message and serve as an effective deterrent to those involved in the drug trade.

The Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug peddling in their areas. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.