Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /J&K: Police conduct multiple searches in Baramulla in connection with UAPA case

J&K: Police conduct multiple searches in Baramulla in connection with UAPA case

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted coordinated searches across multiple locations in Baramulla in connection with a UAPA case.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
J&K: Police conduct multiple searches in Baramulla in connection with UAPA case
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Arnav Paparkar's historic Wimbledon 2026 run ends with quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Lee
Arnav Paparkar8 min ago
2
UAPA case12 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202617 min ago
4
The Vvaan18 min ago
5
Mahadev Betting App Case24 min ago