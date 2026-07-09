/J&K: Police conduct multiple searches in Baramulla in connection with UAPA case

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations in Baramulla as part of an ongoing investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). During the operation, officers seized four mobile phones and one laptop for forensic examination. The searches were carried out in accordance with legal procedures and under the supervision of authorities.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations in Baramulla district as part of an ongoing investigation into FIR No. 43/2026.
The case has been registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Baramulla.
The searches were carried out at the residences of Faraz Ashraf Gojri, son of Mohammad Ashraf Gojri, a resident of Iqbal Colony, Baramulla; Waseem Ali Kar, son of Ali Mohammad Kar, a resident of Kanli Bagh, Baramulla; Tanveer Ahmad Mir alias Kaka Mir, son of Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Tawheed Gunj, Baramulla, presently residing at Gulnar Park, Azad Gunj; and Waseem Hussain Mir, son of Mohammad Hussain Mir, a resident of Khawajabagh Jetty, Baramulla.
During the searches, police seized four mobile phones and one laptop.
The electronic devices have been secured for forensic analysis to support the ongoing investigation.
According to police, the searches were conducted strictly in accordance with the law. The process was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses.
Police said the investigation is part of continued efforts to examine offences related to unlawful activities in a professional, lawful, and transparent manner while maintaining public order and national security.
In a separate development, members of the Kashmiri diaspora held a peaceful demonstration in Bradford, United Kingdom, on Wednesday. The protesters voiced concern over the ongoing siege of peaceful sit-ins in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and called for international intervention.
The demonstrators alleged continued repression of civilians by Pakistani authorities. They claimed that civilians had been killed during the unrest and accused security forces of maintaining blockades that restricted movement and limited access to essential services.
Participants alleged that more than 1,000 detainees had been forcibly transferred from PoJK into Pakistan by security forces. They called for the immediate release of those detained.
Holding placards and raising slogans, protesters criticised the reported closure of entry points into PoJK. They said the restrictions had isolated communities and made humanitarian access more difficult.
Addressing the gathering, members of the diaspora urged the UK government and the international community to take notice of the situation. They called for diplomatic efforts to ensure humanitarian access, reopen entry routes, and protect the rights and freedoms of people living in PoJK.
The watchdog group Amnesty International strongly criticised Pakistan's actions ahead of the upcoming regional elections in PoJK. Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of using harsh measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violating fundamental human rights.
The organisation also criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."
Amnesty described the ban on JAAC as a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As regional elections approach, activists and human rights groups continue to call for greater international attention to developments in PoJK.
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