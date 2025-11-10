J&K Police Bust Major Inter-State Terror Module Linked To JeM And AGuH

In a significant counter-terrorism breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have dismantled an inter-state and transnational terror module associated with the proscribed organizations Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The operation resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including two doctors, and the seizure of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and IED-making materials.

On 19 October 2025, multiple posters attributed to JeM appeared in Bunpora, Nowgam (Srinagar), carrying threats against police and security forces. Consequently, FIR No. 162/2025 was registered at Police Station Nowgam, under the following sections:

UAPA: 13, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 39 & 40

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BNS: Sections 61(2), 147, 148, 152, 351(2)

Explosive Substances Act: Sections 4/5

Arms Act: Sections 7/25/27

An extensive investigation was initiated immediately.

Investigation Findings

The probe uncovered a white-collar terror ecosystem, comprising radicalized professionals and students operating in contact with foreign handlers based in Pakistan and other countries.

The network utilized encrypted communication channels for indoctrination, coordination, movement of funds, and logistics. Funds were allegedly raised through professional and academic networks, often disguised as social or charitable causes.

The accused were engaged in:

Identifying and radicalizing potential recruits

Raising funds and arranging logistics

Procuring arms, ammunition, and IED-making materials

Arrested Individuals

Arif Nisar Dar @ Sahil, resident of Nowgam, Srinagar

Yasir-ul-Ashraf, resident of Nowgam, Srinagar

Maqsood Ahmad Dar @ Shahid, resident of Nowgam, Srinagar

Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of Masjid), resident of Shopian

Zameer Ahmad Ahanger @ Mutlasha, resident of Wakura, Ganderbal

Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie @ Musaib, resident of Koil, Pulwama

Dr. Adeel, resident of Wanpora, Kulgam

Further suspects have been identified, and efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend them.

Search Operations and Recoveries

Coordinated searches were conducted across Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian in J&K, as well as in Faridabad (Haryana) and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), in collaboration with local police forces.

The searches led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including:

One Chinese Star Pistol (with ammunition)

One Beretta Pistol (with ammunition)

One AK-56 Rifle (with ammunition)

One AK Krinkov Rifle (with ammunition)

2,900 KG of IED-making material, comprising explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable substances, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote controls, timers, and metal sheets.

Financial Probe

A detailed financial investigation is underway to trace the flow of funds and identify all connected channels and facilitators. All linkages, domestic and international, are being pursued expeditiously.

Police Statement

This operation underscores the unwavering commitment and diligence of the J&K Police and partnering agencies in combating terrorism. The Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirm their resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism and dismantle its support structures across the region.