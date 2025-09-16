In a major expose, IT cell of Jammu and Kashmir has busted Pakistan-based terror handlers role behind the sudden intensification of the Doda protest. The IT cell busted the conspiracy, identifying around 300 social media accounts, dozens of which were operating from across the border and many from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

This action follows intelligence reports suggesting that Pakistan wanted to take advantage of a small-scale protest that erupted in Doda after the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik, who was booked under the PSA. Taking this as an opportunity, PoK-based terror handlers began exploiting protesters to destabilize the region.

Doda Police, along with authorities in Kishtwar, Ramban, other Chenab districts, Kashmir Valley, and Poonch-Rajouri, identified and blocked approximately 300 accounts across Facebook, X, and Instagram within three days, said a top police official. These accounts were accused of sharing morphed images, fake videos, old protest footage relabeled as current events, misleading timelines, and direct calls to violence, such as urging crowds to “storm and torch” Kathua District Jail and other public and government properties.

The protest, which began as a political demonstration, soon escalated into riots and violence, setting off alarm bells in security and intelligence agencies. The IT and Cyber cell quickly came into action and uncovered a large conspiracy controlled by PoK-based terror handlers, routed through locals in the area. Dozens of individuals, both within India and Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to the propaganda.

However, the IT teams of the Jammu and Kashmir government and cyber cells busted this conspiracy in various districts, worked diligently, and identified many of these handlers. They directed the relevant police stations to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against them. FIRs were registered under the IT Act, 2000, and sections of the Indian Penal Code related to incitement.

Sources in Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that Pakistani accounts, operated under fake names and controlled from PoK, have been inciting residents—particularly in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts—using various propaganda materials to encourage protests against the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik.

Sandeep Mehta, SSP Doda, JK Police, said, “We have observed that many verified and unverified accounts are posting old videos as well as highly inciting content. The district administration has already issued an order and advisory to all digital platforms and social media handlers stating that such content should not be shared. Any content that can lead to violence or disturb the communal harmony of the region will invite cases against the individuals responsible. I would request the youth to recognize that there is a conspiracy behind this, and they should not fall into the trap. There are anti-national elements who want to disturb peace, and the youth should not become part of this or allow themselves to be exploited.”

This is a deliberate policy to avoid hampering investigations, glorifying perpetrators, or escalating tensions. IT cells preserved evidence—texts and visuals—for legal proceedings but kept the details of identified accounts confidential, citing the ongoing investigation. Officials confirmed that 81 individuals were detained for questioning; 70 were released, while 11 remain under investigation.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta added that 24/7 surveillance continues.

The crackdown by the IT cell and Police helped de-escalate the protests, with broadband services restored and schools reopening. While the crackdown continues, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged the youth to resist the influence of anti-national elements and not allow themselves to be exploited.