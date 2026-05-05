J&K Police bust two underground Narco hideouts in Anantnag in 48 hours

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing war against narcotics, Anantnag Police have unearthed two concealed underground hideouts in the Bijbhara area in less than 48 hours, dealing a fresh blow to the drug trafficking network in south Kashmir.

On Tuesday, police conducted a Narco Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at the residence of Rayees Ahmad Dar in Tulkhan, Bijbhara. Dar, a known drug offender already booked under FIR No. 50/2021 at Police Station Bijbhara under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act, was previously linked to the recovery of 2600 bottles of Codeine Phosphate.

During the search, officials discovered a hidden underground structure beneath a cemented pathway inside the residential premises. The concealed hideout was detected with the assistance of a K9 narcotics detection dog.

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Preliminary investigations suggest it was being used to store contraband substances. Notably, Dar’s residential property, valued at approximately ₹1.06 crore, was attached by authorities on April 15, 2026, under NDPS Act provisions.

The operation comes just a day after another major success in the same Bijbhara belt. On Monday, while investigating FIR No. 39/2026 registered at Police Station Serigufwara, a search warrant was obtained under Section 41 of the BNSS from the court of JMIC Bijbhara for the premises of Abdul Rashid Bhat, son of Asadullah Bhat, resident of Shitipora.

During the raid, police busted another underground hideout allegedly used for storing narcotic substances. A thorough search led to the recovery of approximately 3.9 kilograms of charas-like substance, which was seized on the spot as per legal procedure. The K9 dog squad again played a crucial role in assisting the team.

These back-to-back operations are part of the intensified 100-day anti-narcotics campaign launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to official statistics, between April 11 and May 2, police across J&K registered 481 FIRs in just 21 days.

During this period, 518 drug traffickers and smugglers were sent to jail, 24 houses acquired through criminal proceeds were demolished, and assets worth crores of rupees were seized. Authorities have also recommended the cancellation of over 300 drivers' licenses.

Senior officials described the actions as part of a “zero-tolerance policy towards drugs,” aimed at dismantling the entire narcotics supply chain and choking the narco-terror financial networks that sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

