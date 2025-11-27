Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K Police Conduct Valley-Wide Raids Targeting Jamaat-e-Islami And Terror Links

J&K Police conducted pre-dawn raids across multiple districts targeting Jamaat-e-Islami links and terror networks, aiming to prevent regrouping and strengthen security. Authorities urged public cooperation for peace.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K Police Conduct Valley-Wide Raids Targeting Jamaat-e-Islami And Terror Links

In a widespread security operation on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids across multiple districts in the Valley, targeting individuals suspected of having links with terrorist groups and the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami.

Pre-dawn searches were conducted in Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, Budgam, and Kulgam as part of a Valley-wide security drive aimed at dismantling support networks and identifying overground workers allegedly involved in providing financial and logistical support to terrorists.

In Shopian, police conducted meticulously planned searches at several locations, focusing on individuals associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, which is banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Officials stated that the operation is intended to prevent the regrouping of banned outfits and strengthen security at the grassroots level. Standard procedures, including verification and questioning, were followed during the searches under strict legal supervision.

Police said that further action will be taken wherever unlawful involvement is established and added that similar operations will continue to maintain pressure on militant networks and their support structures.

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate fully and report any suspicious activities to help maintain peace and security in the region.

Syed Khalid Hussain
