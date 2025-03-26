J&K Police Conducts Fresh Raids In Srinagar And Sopore In Link To Probe Of Banned Organizations

Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Sopore as part of ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The cases pertain to banned organizations, including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (Bhat Group), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (Masrat Alam Group), and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (Shabir Shah Group).

The searches were carried out in connection with suspected members of these proscribed organizations and in furtherance of investigations in the following cases:

• FIR No. 15/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA and Sections 121, 121A of the IPC at Police Station Rajbagh, Srinagar.

• FIR No. 04/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Saddar.

• FIR No. 03/2024 under Sections 10, 13 of the UAPA at Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

The raids were conducted at the residences of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, son of Habibullah Bhat, located in Bhat Mohalla, Botingoo, Sopore, and simultaneously at his Srinagar residence in Wazir Bagh, Rajbagh. A search was also carried out at the residence of Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with FIR No. 04/2024.

In connection with FIR No. 03/2024, searches were conducted at seven locations across Srinagar, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in unlawful activities:

1. Masrat Alam Bhat, son of Abdul Majeed – Zaindar Mohalla, Habba Kadal

2. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat (alias Gugga), son of Ghulam Qadir – Batmaloo

3. Ghulam Nabi Wagay, son of Abdul Salam – Khanyar

4. Feroz Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Gani – Khanyar

5. Mohammad Nazir Khan, son of Abdul Gaffar – Koolipora, Khanyar

6. Hakeem Abdul Rashid, son of Ghulam Rasool – Botakadal, Lal Bazar

7. Javaid Ahmad Munshi (alias Bilpapa), son of Ghulam Ahmad – Methan, Chanpora

The searches were conducted after obtaining search warrants from the Hon’ble Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar. In accordance with legal procedures , all searches were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.

The investigation aims to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law. Official said in a handout.