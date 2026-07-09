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J&K Police Crackdown: Properties worth Rs 2 crore linked to drug peddlers attached

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s war against narcotics continues with properties worth approximately Rs 2 crore belonging to notorious drug peddlers attached under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.
 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
J&K Police Crackdown: Properties worth Rs 2 crore linked to drug peddlers attached
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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