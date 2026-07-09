/J&K Police Crackdown: Properties worth Rs 2 crore linked to drug peddlers attached

In a major crackdown on the financial infrastructure of narcotics trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar and Kulgam police have attached the immovable properties of narcotics smugglers. Srinagar police attached two immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore belonging to two notorious drug peddlers. The action was carried out by Police Station Rainawari under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reaffirming the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle the drug network by targeting assets acquired through the illicit narcotics trade.