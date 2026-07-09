/J&K Police Crackdown: Properties worth Rs 2 crore linked to drug peddlers attached

In a major crackdown on the financial infrastructure of narcotics trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar and Kulgam police have attached the immovable properties of narcotics smugglers. Srinagar police attached two immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1.05 crore belonging to two notorious drug peddlers. The action was carried out by Police Station Rainawari under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reaffirming the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle the drug network by targeting assets acquired through the illicit narcotics trade.
The attached properties belong to Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, son of the late Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, a resident of Tujgari Mohalla, Nowhatta, and Bilal Ahmad Kand, son of Ghulam Hyder Kand, a resident of Kand Mohalla, Dal, Rainawari.
An immovable property of Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, comprising a three-storied residential house constructed on 5 marlas of land situated at Tujgari Mohalla, Srinagar, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 65 lakh, has been attached in connection with FIR No. 59/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Rainawari. The accused is also involved in FIR No. 11/2018 (Section 8/20 NDPS Act) and FIR No. 41/2021 (Sections 8/20 NDPS Act and 48 Excise Act) registered at Police Station Nowhatta.
Another immovable property belonging to Bilal Ahmad Kand, comprising 5 marlas of land along with a single-storied temporary structure erected thereon at Kand Mohalla, Rainawari, with an estimated value of approximately ?40 lakh, has been attached in connection with FIR No. 36/2022 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Rainawari.
Both properties were attached under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after being identified as illegally acquired assets generated through the proceeds of narcotics trafficking and drug peddling.
In another significant action, police in Kulgam, in coordination with the Revenue Department, have attached an immovable property with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 1 crore in the Kulgam district as part of sustained efforts to curb unlawful activities and dismantle the infrastructure supporting such offenses.
The action was carried out by Police Station Yaripora under the directions of the SSP, Kulgam. The attached property comprises a residential house belonging to Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Tungdnoo, and was attached in accordance with the relevant provisions of law pursuant to the orders of the competent authority.
By targeting the economic backbone of drug traffickers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are sending a strong message that illegally acquired assets will be traced and confiscated in accordance with the law.
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