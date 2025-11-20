J&K Police, CRPF Conduct Joint Operation; Major Narco-Terror Module Busted Near LoC

Jammu Kashmir police with other agencies conducted a successful joint operation that dismantled a narco-terror module in the Qalamabad area of Handwara tehsil, in border district of Kupwara.

This action targeted a network allegedly using narcotics smuggling to finance terrorist activities, highlighting the ongoing nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism in the region. The operation underscores intensified efforts by local police to curb “hybrid terrorism,” where local operatives blend civilian activities with terror financing.

The module was operated by a father-son duo identified as “hybrid terrorists” residents who covertly support terrorism. They were identified as Abdul Lateef (Father): Age 53, son of Shah Rehman, resident of Puthwari, Nowgam area, Handwara. Described as the primary coordinator of narcotics distribution and terror logistics.

Shahnawaz Khan (Son): Age 23, son of Abdul Lateef, of same address. Actively involved in smuggling and distribution operations.

The operation was launched by Handwara Police and the 162 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on a Specific intelligence input about the possession of commercial quantities of narcotics, illegal arms, and ammunition by local operatives.

During the operation, security forces arrested the father and son and seized one pistol with 7 live rounds (likely a 9mm or 32mm approximately 890 grams of a heroin-like substance, valued in crores, which was sent for forensic analysis.

Preliminary probes indicate the module was actively distributing contraband to fund terror networks.

Handwara police have registered a case under FIR No. 38/2025 registered at Police Station Qalamabad under Sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (for possession and distribution of narcotics). Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act) (for terror-related offenses, including funding and conspiracy). Section 7/25 of the Arms Act (for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition).

This action is part of a broader crackdown on narco-terrorism in Kashmir, where drug proceeds are funneled to terror groups.

Handwara, near the Line of Control (LoC), has been a hotspot for narco-terror activities due to its proximity to smuggling routes from Pakistan. In 2020 a module was busted in the area where 21 kg of heroin (worth ₹100 crore) and ₹1.34 crore in cash were seized from Lashkar-e-Taiba associates.