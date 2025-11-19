J&K Police, Health Dept Conduct Locker Inspections In Kulgam Hospitals To Ensure Transparency And Security

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with medical officers from the Health Department, on Wednesday conducted thorough inspections of lockers used by doctors and hospital staff across various health institutions in Kulgam, in a concerted effort to uphold transparency and security within healthcare facilities.

Officials said the initiative aims to prevent the misuse of these lockers for storing unauthorised or suspicious items and to reinforce internal security protocols.

During the inspection drive, all racks and lockers were meticulously checked to ensure compliance with hospital regulations. Staff members were reminded of the importance of maintaining proper records and were instructed to use the lockers solely for official and legitimate purposes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the busting of a white-collar terrorist module involving doctors from Kashmir Valley, and recovery of arms from Dr Adeel’s locker in GMC Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police across the valley have started a drive to inspect the lockers of doctors and paramedic staff in health institutions.

The police and health authorities emphasised that such vigilance is part of an ongoing routine program to create a safe and secure environment in medical facilities.