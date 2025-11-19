Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987169https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-police-health-dept-conduct-locker-inspections-in-kulgam-hospitals-to-ensure-transparency-and-security-2987169.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR POLICE

J&K Police, Health Dept Conduct Locker Inspections In Kulgam Hospitals To Ensure Transparency And Security

J&K Police and health officers inspected hospital lockers in Kulgam to ensure security and prevent misuse after a terror-linked case, reminding staff to follow regulations and maintain transparency.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K Police, Health Dept Conduct Locker Inspections In Kulgam Hospitals To Ensure Transparency And SecurityImage: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with medical officers from the Health Department, on Wednesday conducted thorough inspections of lockers used by doctors and hospital staff across various health institutions in Kulgam, in a concerted effort to uphold transparency and security within healthcare facilities.

Officials said the initiative aims to prevent the misuse of these lockers for storing unauthorised or suspicious items and to reinforce internal security protocols.

During the inspection drive, all racks and lockers were meticulously checked to ensure compliance with hospital regulations. Staff members were reminded of the importance of maintaining proper records and were instructed to use the lockers solely for official and legitimate purposes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the busting of a white-collar terrorist module involving doctors from Kashmir Valley, and recovery of arms from Dr Adeel’s locker in GMC Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police across the valley have started a drive to inspect the lockers of doctors and paramedic staff in health institutions.

The police and health authorities emphasised that such vigilance is part of an ongoing routine program to create a safe and secure environment in medical facilities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jaish-e-Mohammed
Pakistani Leader Admits Role In Delhi Blast; Says 'Warned To Hit India...'
PM Modi
'I Should Have Learnt Tamil In My Childhood': PM Modi In Coimbatore
Pakistan
Backed By Pak Army, Jaish Plotting 'Rs 6,400-Plan’ To Bomb Indian Cities
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Stakes Claim To Form New Government In Bihar, Oath Tomorrow
Winter wear
Cozy And Stylish Sweatshirts For Effortless Winter Comfort On Myntra
Indian armed forces
India Begins Transition To LiDAR-Based Helicopter Safety Systems
EAM Jaishankar
'Will Boost Trade, Cultural': EAM Launches Two Indian Consulates In Russia
Casual sneakers
Best Casual Sneakers On Myntra For Daily Comfort And Style
Smart watch
Top Smartwatches On Myntra For Everyday Use And Smarter Living
Technology news
Google Gemini 3 India Launch: How Jio Users Can Activate Pro Plan For Free?