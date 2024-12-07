J&K Police Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Trafficking, Attaches Properties Worth ₹4.3 Crores In Anantnag

In a major step towards combating drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes, the Anantnag Police on Saturday announced the attachment of properties worth ₹4.3 crores under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This action is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region and ensure that offenders face stringent legal consequences. The police attached five residential properties and three vehicles as part of this crackdown.

The properties include several houses linked to individuals involved in drug trafficking. Among the attached properties are a single-storied house belonging to Reyaz Ahmad Dar from Hassanpora Tawella, which was connected to multiple NDPS cases and attached by the Bijbehara Police. A double-storied house of Mohammad Yousuf Reshi from Bijbehara, involved in a major narcotics recovery case, was also seized.

Other properties include the residential house of Subzar Ahmad Mir from Hassanpora Tawella, the double-storied house of Mohammad Shafi Dar from Tulkhan Bijbehara, and a residential property valued at ₹30 lakhs belonging to Abdul Hamid Chopan from Malpora Ranipora, all involved in NDPS-related activities.

In addition to the houses, the police have also attached three vehicles connected to the accused individuals. These include a Santro car owned by Mohammad Shafi Dar, a WagonR belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Mantoo from Waghama Bijbehara, and a Toyota Corolla registered to Rahul Singh of New Delhi. The total value of the attached assets, including properties and vehicles, stands at ₹4.3 crores.