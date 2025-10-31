IGP Vidhi Kumar Birdi, 19 J&K Cops Awarded Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak For 'Operation Mahadev' Pahalgam Valour

The Jammu and Kashmir Police team that played a key role in avenging the Pahalgam terror attack has been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak, recognizing their bravery and exceptional service.

The awardees include senior officers and frontline personnel, such as IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; DIG Pande Rajiv Omprakash, SSP Srinagar G V Sundeep Chakraborty; SPs Tanweer Ahmed Dar and Zoheb Tanveer; DSPs Vikram Nag, Shakir Hassan, Mubashir Naiz, Taseer Hamid, and other officers down to constables and technical staff who were instrumental in the operation.

The recognition highlights the courage, coordination, and professionalism displayed by the team during counter-terror operations, reinforcing J&K Police’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The awards were announced on October 31, 2025, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

The medal is awarded to recognise excellent work and promote high professional standards in fields such as special operations, investigation, intelligence, and forensic science.

The officers were part of "Operation Mahadev," a high-risk counter-terror operation carried out in the forests near Dachigam National Park, Srinagar, three months after the Pahalgam attack.

The operation resulted in the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists, including Suleiman alias Asif, one of the masterminds of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

