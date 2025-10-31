Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978351https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-police-kendriya-grihmantri-dakshata-padak-pahalgam-operation-mahadev-birdi-2978351.html
NewsIndia
KENDRIYA GRIHMANTRI DAKSHATA PADAK

IGP Vidhi Kumar Birdi, 19 J&K Cops Awarded Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak For 'Operation Mahadev' Pahalgam Valour

20 J&K Police officers, led by IGP Vidhi Kumar Birdi, receive the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for Operation Mahadev, avenging the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IGP Vidhi Kumar Birdi, 19 J&K Cops Awarded Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak For 'Operation Mahadev' Pahalgam ValourCops Awarded Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak. (Photo: Zee News)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police team that played a key role in avenging the Pahalgam terror attack has been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak, recognizing their bravery and exceptional service.

The awardees include senior officers and frontline personnel, such as IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; DIG Pande Rajiv Omprakash, SSP Srinagar G V Sundeep Chakraborty; SPs Tanweer Ahmed Dar and Zoheb Tanveer; DSPs Vikram Nag, Shakir Hassan, Mubashir Naiz, Taseer Hamid, and other officers down to constables and technical staff who were instrumental in the operation.

The recognition highlights the courage, coordination, and professionalism displayed by the team during counter-terror operations, reinforcing J&K Police’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The awards were announced on October 31, 2025, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

The medal is awarded to recognise excellent work and promote high professional standards in fields such as special operations, investigation, intelligence, and forensic science.

The officers were part of "Operation Mahadev," a high-risk counter-terror operation carried out in the forests near Dachigam National Park, Srinagar, three months after the Pahalgam attack.

The operation resulted in the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists, including Suleiman alias Asif, one of the masterminds of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

ALSO READ | 'Do You Know Who I Am?' The 3 Words That Triggered A Brutal Toll Gate Assault Caught On CCTV | VIDEO

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About Day Honouring Sardar Patel
Cybercriminals
Hyderabad Retired Govt Employee Duped of ₹51 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
India US relations
India’s Scores Big: US Grants 6-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – What It Means
Bihar Polls 2025
Bihar NDA Manifesto: BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' With Alliance Leaders
Prince Andrew Stripped Titles
Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?
ibps clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scorecard, Process & Vacancies
US nuclear testing
US To Resume Nuclear Tests After 33 Years – Will India Test A Hydrogen Bomb?
National Unity Day
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day | Watch
US new visa rule
Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In US – No Escape This Time
Dubai Ruler Viral Video
Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass